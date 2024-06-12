Discover your dream Career
Fintech

Goldman Sachs MD who left for Stripe joins another fintech in Singapore

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs MD who left for Stripe joins another fintech in Singapore

In the earlier days of fintech, you often had to choose between someone with senior experience in traditional finance, and senior experience in a fintech. The most recent hire by $10bn payments fintech Wise proves that, today, you can have both.

Arvind Guruprasad joins Wise in Singapore as its APAC head of risk. He spent the past two years at another payments giant, Stripe: he initially joined as its global lead for financial risk management, then became APAC head of treasury and financial risk. 

Most of Guruprasad's career, however, was spent at Goldman Sachs. He joined as a senior analyst in New York in the mid-2000s, before doing an MBA and rejoining as an associate in its Bengaluru office. He spent the next decade working himself up to MD, and was latterly global head of liquidity risk analytics and reporting within risk engineering.

Stripe has been doing some heavy global hiring in 2024, but Singapore hasn't been a real focus as yet, with only 20 current job openings. Wise, despite a lower headcount globally, appears to have more employees in Singapore. It has one less job opening in the city despite having less than half the number of total job openings. Both fintechs added software engineering interns in their Singapore offices last month, however.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
