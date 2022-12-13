Discover your dream Career
Blackstone pay rose in the year to March.

This is how much Blackstone pays its partners and the rest

by Sarah Butcher
9 hours ago
2 minute read


Blackstone may be struggling with redemptions at its $69bn real estate fund in 2022, but its UK business was doing fine through to March this year.

Results for Blackstone Group International Partners, based in London and released this week on Companies House show revenues and profits increase 23% and 5% respectively in the year to March, to $401m and $81m.

Pay increased accordingly. The combined salaries and bonuses of Blackstone Group International's 425 staff averaged $360k in the year to March, up from $327k one year earlier. 

Partners, predictably, received a lot more. Average remuneration for Blackstone's 55 UK partners was $1.4m, up from $1.2m in the year to March 2021. 

Blackstone International is hiring. It added 86 people last year and has added at least another 75 in London since March. Its new office at London's Berkeley Square will have space for 1,800 seats.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
