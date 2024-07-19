Discover your dream Career
Facebook director that left for Grab in Singapore returns home

by Alex McMurray
4 minutes ago
2 minute read
Facebook director that left for Grab in Singapore returns home

There seems to be a competitive tug of war for talent between finance and big tech in recent months. While some Meta and Apple alums have left for JPMorgan recently, others who moved to finance already are returning. The latest example comes from Singapore's biggest fintech.

David Baser joined Meta this week after three and a half years at payments super-app Grab. He initially left Menlo Park for Singapore to join as Grab's head of business ecosystem technology, but stepped back a little and served as an advisor within that team for the past nine months. He will be working in product at Meta, working on "the future of computing infrastructure."

Baser previously spent 10 years at (what was then called) Facebook, nine of those were spent as a director of product management. He was previously head of product for Facebook Pages, before leading its privacy and data use team. 

Other Meta alums who already left for finance are making moves but staying in the industry. Mike Dimond, former head of trust and safety learning operations at Meta, left for American Express in May 2023. He joined JPMorgan last month as its head of AI and data learning.

