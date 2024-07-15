Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Ex-Credit Suisse technologists are resurfacing at top hedge funds, tech firms

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Ex-Credit Suisse technologists are resurfacing at top hedge funds, tech firms

Credit Suisse technologists don't appear to be valued too highly at UBS. After discarding 90% of tech at the bank in order to merge with UBS' systems, Credit Suisse people have been streaming out, voluntarily or otherwise. Luckily for them, some major hedge funds and tech firms value them pretty highly instead.

In Hong Kong, a Credit Suisse 'lifer' has just left for hedge fund Millennium. Jeevan Kayam spent the last 18 years at the bank, having joined as a graduate, and was most recently its head of APAC equities and principal trading technology. He is now Millennium's APAC platform execution lead.

In London, meanwhile, an ex-senior Credit Suisse software developer has just left for Meta. Sean Batten spent six and a half years at the bank working on algorithmic trading in C#/C++. He left in January for a contract gig at Japanese bank SMBC before joining Meta this month. Batten had been a developer in banking since 2001, also working at BofA, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan and Barclays, though most of his career was spent at Credit Suisse.

The success of Credit Suisse's technologists post-Credit Suisse may come down to the bank's once strong engineering culture. Senior technologists called the culture at UBS a tier below Credit Suisse, and said its alumni would be more likely to get jobs in hedge funds and trading firms than their UBS counterparts.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Morning Coffee: Trump's shooting will have repercussions for banking jobs. Why private equity professionals are moving to Milan

Morning Coffee: Trump's shooting will have repercussions for banking jobs. Why private equity professionals are moving to Milan

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

Morning Coffee: Citi's job cuts seem slightly biased towards people in this office. The commercial real estate cloud

Morning Coffee: Citi's job cuts seem slightly biased towards people in this office. The commercial real estate cloud

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Top Articles
Citi lifted the veil on its complex data issues & the staff needed to fix them

Citi lifted the veil on its complex data issues & the staff needed to fix them

Goldman Sachs is still cutting jobs, but it's on track to raise pay by an average of 15%

Goldman Sachs is still cutting jobs, but it's on track to raise pay by an average of 15%

Deutsche Bank's ex-$100m+ man is taking his trading team to Marex

Deutsche Bank's ex-$100m+ man is taking his trading team to Marex

Ex-Credit Suisse technologists are resurfacing at top hedge funds, tech firms

Ex-Credit Suisse technologists are resurfacing at top hedge funds, tech firms

RBC's newish head of European ECM has unexpectedly disappeared

RBC's newish head of European ECM has unexpectedly disappeared

Recommended Jobs
Execution Trader (Hedge Fund) - New York, NY
New York, United States
One Paramount Recruitment Limited
Macro Research Analyst, Established Asset Management
One Paramount Recruitment Limited
Hong Kong
Strike IT
Tech/Data Business Analyst – London – Asset / Investment Management
Strike IT
London, United Kingdom
HARBRIDGE PARTNERS
Multi Family Office - Private Banker
HARBRIDGE PARTNERS
Hong Kong
Goodman Masson
VP, Private Equity – Full Control Buy-out (Mid-market)
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Carisbrook Partners
G10 STIR FX Trader
Carisbrook Partners
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Citi lifted the veil on its complex data issues & the staff needed to fix them
Tech

Citi lifted the veil on its complex data issues & the staff needed to fix them

15 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"The culture at my bank is so bad that everyone will get out when the market recovers"
Tech

"The culture at my bank is so bad that everyone will get out when the market recovers"

11 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
3
The French Grandes Écoles graduates at the forefront of finance AI
Tech

The French Grandes Écoles graduates at the forefront of finance AI

10 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The C++ techniques you need for $600k hedge fund jobs
Tech

The C++ techniques you need for $600k hedge fund jobs

10 Jul 2024
comment icon
4
like icon
11

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.