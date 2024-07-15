Ex-Credit Suisse technologists are resurfacing at top hedge funds, tech firms

Credit Suisse technologists don't appear to be valued too highly at UBS. After discarding 90% of tech at the bank in order to merge with UBS' systems, Credit Suisse people have been streaming out, voluntarily or otherwise. Luckily for them, some major hedge funds and tech firms value them pretty highly instead.

In Hong Kong, a Credit Suisse 'lifer' has just left for hedge fund Millennium. Jeevan Kayam spent the last 18 years at the bank, having joined as a graduate, and was most recently its head of APAC equities and principal trading technology. He is now Millennium's APAC platform execution lead.

In London, meanwhile, an ex-senior Credit Suisse software developer has just left for Meta. Sean Batten spent six and a half years at the bank working on algorithmic trading in C#/C++. He left in January for a contract gig at Japanese bank SMBC before joining Meta this month. Batten had been a developer in banking since 2001, also working at BofA, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan and Barclays, though most of his career was spent at Credit Suisse.

The success of Credit Suisse's technologists post-Credit Suisse may come down to the bank's once strong engineering culture. Senior technologists called the culture at UBS a tier below Credit Suisse, and said its alumni would be more likely to get jobs in hedge funds and trading firms than their UBS counterparts.

