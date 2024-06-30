Discover your dream Career

Deutsche Bank's ex-head of Americas ECM quietly resurfaced at Cantor Fitzgerald

by Sarah Butcher
10 minutes ago
2 minute read


Did anyone else notice Beau Bohm, Deutsche Bank's former Americas co-head of equity capital markets, join Cantor Fitzgerald as global co-head of ECM? Sources tell us that it's been discussed in the market for the past week and Bohm has updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect his new role, but as far as we can discern Cantor hasn't made a fanfare about its big hire. 

Bohm's FINRA registration confirms that he is indeed at Cantor now. Having left Deutsche Bank on April 18th, FINRA says Bohm arrived there on June 26th. 

The reasons for Bohm's Deutsche Bank exit were not given in initial reports on his departure. He's had two stints at the German bank, the first running from 2000 to 2009 and the second running from 2021 to 2024. When Bohm was hired by DB in 2021, it was for his expertise as a TMT banker as Deutsche sought to increase its penetration of the TMT healthcare space. At Cantor, Bohm will be head of technology ECM alongside co-head of global ECM and will presumably be tasked with increasing Cantor's technology penetration.

Cantor's investment banking business is run by Sage Kelly. Kelly was the head of healthcare investment banking at Jefferies from 2009 to 2015. He stepped down from Jefferies shortly after his wife filed court papers during divorce proceedings claiming Kelly's involvement in various salacious activities. Both Kelly and Jefferies strongly denied the allegations at the time.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

