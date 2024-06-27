Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Citi accused of attempting to implement AI on the back of Excel spreadsheets

by Sarah Butcher
6 minutes ago
3 minute read
Citi accused of attempting to implement AI on the back of Excel spreadsheets

If you're trying to implement artificial intelligence (AI) as a means of cutting costs and trimming headcount, you need to get your data sorted first. As one data scientist explained to us earlier this year, there's a tendency for organizations with big AI aspirations to hire people to implement AI solutions, only for those hires to realize that the foundational data work isn't in place. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Business Insider's article on the technology challenges at Citi's wealth business suggests that Citi might be one of the organizations whose data is in disarray.

BI says Citi's co-CIO Shadman Zafar wants to implement large language models (LLM) as a way of speeding up the modernization of Citi's unwieldy legacy software platforms. The bank reportedly still has 6,000 legacy application, and managed to retire a mere 400 last year. However, BI also quotes Citi insiders as claiming that Citi's data isn't ready for this widespread rollout of AI tools: in some cases, it's still contained in Excel spreadsheets.

BI cites a recent audit by Ernst & Young which allegedly estimated that the bank needs to spend $500m updating its wealth management technology alone and said that there's "no single source of truth for many crucial elements." A lot of processes are still manual and that when they're not manual, insiders say they're underpinned by Excel spreadsheets. "That to me, in 2024, is almost as bad as not having cell service in your home," one former MD said.

Citi declined to comment on the claims. A head of data science at a major firm, tells us that data preparedness is the main issue preventing AI solutions from working. "A lot of boards have AI FOMO and will ask for LLMs to be implemented, but the data strategy is almost never in place," he says. "You arrive thinking that the data will be usable, only to find that it's all in different databases or in Excel file somewhere. " A managing director in AI at a rival US bank says that this is why organizations have spent years collecting data in data warehouses and data lakes: "You can't do AI on top of Excel, you need the data collected in a clean and accessible way."

Citi is presumably moving to get its data sorted out, but in the wealth management business it needs to do while simultaneously growing revenues and cutting expenses. In the absence of automation, it looks overstaffed. Citing the BI report, Citi says each member of operations staff at Citi's wealth management unit manages only 3% of the assets managed by comparable team members at the average global bank.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Citi accused of attempting to implement AI on the back of Excel spreadsheets

Citi accused of attempting to implement AI on the back of Excel spreadsheets

The Goldman Sachs MD who was managing hedge fund risk left for a fintech

The Goldman Sachs MD who was managing hedge fund risk left for a fintech

Jefferies' all cash-bonuses are over in London & some people are leaving for hedge funds

Jefferies' all cash-bonuses are over in London & some people are leaving for hedge funds

Morning Coffee: No, no, Nomura does not pay better than Goldman Sachs. CFA Institute reminds you why you’re going to fail

Morning Coffee: No, no, Nomura does not pay better than Goldman Sachs. CFA Institute reminds you why you’re going to fail

JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

Latest Jobs
Bloomberg
Global Product Owner - AV & Media Technology - Workplace Ops & Supply Chain
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Senior Software Engineer - Prod Subscription Management
Bloomberg
New York, United States
eFinancialCareers Sourcing Services
Controller (Relocate to Atlanta)
eFinancialCareers Sourcing Services
Boston, United States
eFinancialCareers Sourcing Services
Controller (Relocate to Atlanta)
eFinancialCareers Sourcing Services
Chicago, United States
CME Group
Ld Back End Java Software Engineer
CME Group
Chicago, United States
Hunter Bond
Desktop Support Engineer - Quant Trading - up to $100 per hour
Hunter Bond
New York, United States

Related articles

JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k
Tech

JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

26 Jun 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Citi suggests that developers earning $400 an hour in banks are immune to AI incursions
Tech

Citi suggests that developers earning $400 an hour in banks are immune to AI incursions

24 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Meta product engineer in San Francisco moves to JPMorgan in New York
Tech

Meta product engineer in San Francisco moves to JPMorgan in New York

21 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Qube Research and Technologies: The hedge fund on a hiring spree
Tech

Qube Research and Technologies: The hedge fund on a hiring spree

20 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.