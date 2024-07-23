Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi's exodus under its shiny new leader looks like a warning to Vis Raghavan

by Sarah Butcher
6 minutes ago
4 minute read
Citi's exodus under its shiny new leader looks like a warning to Vis Raghavan

Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, likes Andy Sieg. She regularly praises him during the bank's investor calls and notes his importance to reshaping the bank's wealth management business, where costs still consumed 85% of revenues in the second quarter. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

However, while Sieg gets to work, right-sizing the wealth team and dispensing with the excessive numbers of people that EY says Citi has working on non-client related processes as a result of its inadequate technology, people that Sieg might have wanted to keep are leaving. Vis Raghavan, the new head of Citi's investment bank, may want to take heed. 

Business Insider reports that Citi has lost 17 bankers to Bank of Montreal (BMO), and that they've gone from a team Sieg describes as "the clear market leader - full stop." The 16 bankers worked for Citi's law firm group, which deals with wealthy lawyers. The exits, which include very senior and junior staff, represent 10% of people in the group. Sieg probably didn't want them to go. 

Why did they leave? It might have something to do with the departure of Mehrnaz “Naz” Vahid, who spent 38 years at Citi and who had run the leading law firm group since 2009. Vahid announced she was leaving two months ago and said she would miss her team. The feeling is likely mutual.

It may also, though, have something to with staff changes Sieg made in the wake of Vahid's exit. With Vahid gone, Sieg promoted Kristen Bitterly into her role. Bitterly is a former head of capital markets for the Americas, who's worked for Citi since 2008. However, Sieg then hired Keith Glenfield, with whom he worked at Merrill Lynch until September 2023, to fill Bitterly's seat as head of investment solutions. Glenfield joins Citi in September.

Hiring from a former employer is always fraught, but it's especially fraught when jobs have been cut. Even before the latest departure of 17 bankers, Sieg's wealth management unit had lost 24 senior people - voluntarily and otherwise. There have been complaints about Fraser's decision to hire senior figures like Sieg externally instead of promoting from within; now it seems that those senior outsiders are cutting incumbents and hiring people of their own.

All of this should probably be watched closely by Raghavan, who was also hired externally (from JPMorgan) by Jane Fraser and who may also have a penchant for bringing in his own people. Raghavan started work last month and his arrival has already prompted the exit of Tyler Dickson, Citi's head of investment banking. 

Sources at Citi say Raghavan may have a harder time making headway at the bank than he had at JPMorgan, where the platform and franchise were stronger. Veteran colleagues of Dickson, like John Chirico, Douglas Adams, and Phil Drury might be expected to follow their leader out the Citi door. At the same time, Raghavan has the remains of a clique of now semi-disempowered, semi-client facing long serving Spanish Citi bankers to contend with. The strong temptation may be to ruffle feathers and hire old friends, but no one wants to see 10% of staff in market leading teams walk out the door as a result. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Citi's exodus under its shiny new leader looks like a warning to Vis Raghavan

Citi's exodus under its shiny new leader looks like a warning to Vis Raghavan

JPMorgan's new product MD just had an 'adult gap year' and is working remotely

JPMorgan's new product MD just had an 'adult gap year' and is working remotely

The unusual AI competition getting students internships at top HFT firms

The unusual AI competition getting students internships at top HFT firms

As carried interest dwindles, private equity professionals want this instead

As carried interest dwindles, private equity professionals want this instead

It's 17% harder to get an internship at JPMorgan than Goldman Sachs

It's 17% harder to get an internship at JPMorgan than Goldman Sachs

Latest Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Assistant Controller (Global Multi-Billion $ Hedge Fund)
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc
Vice President / Senior Vice President, Diligence Management (Infrastructure and Transition)
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc
New York, United States
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc
VP - Fundraise Management
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
FPGA Engineer
Selby Jennings
Chicago, United States
Deutsche Bank
Investment Operations Specialist
Deutsche Bank
Jacksonville, United States
Deutsche Bank
Trader - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States

Related articles

It's 17% harder to get an internship at JPMorgan than Goldman Sachs
Financial

It's 17% harder to get an internship at JPMorgan than Goldman Sachs

23 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' "phenomenal" new JPMorgan partner arrives, as most stylish partner leaves. XTX tax case reveals pay generosity
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' "phenomenal" new JPMorgan partner arrives, as most stylish partner leaves. XTX tax case reveals pay generosity

23 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
What's it really like to work in M&A? A day in the life of a junior M&A banker
Financial

What's it really like to work in M&A? A day in the life of a junior M&A banker

22 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Singapore bank makes more bankers fly economy in carbon-cutting push
Financial

Singapore bank makes more bankers fly economy in carbon-cutting push

22 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.