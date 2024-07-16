Bank of America's salespeople and traders are on fire. M&A bankers, not so much

Bank of America had a pretty great Q1 of 2024, all things considered. Its performance in Q2, however, has some question marks attached to it.

On the plus side, its sales & trading teams did pretty well. They had their best-performing quarter in over a decade, and the bank did not register a single losing trading day in the entire first half of the year.

The equities business, which it was pumping up earlier this year with hires from Morgan Stanley, Citi, and Goldman Sachs, among others, performed particularly well with a 20% increase quarter-on-quarter, in the middle of the pack among its main rivals.

Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities (FICC) sales & trading revenues increased by a rather measly 3%, which was more on par with JPMorgan, up 5%, and Citi, down 3%, than the particularly resounding successes of Goldman or Morgan Stanley, who were up 17% and 16% respectively.

The increase in FICC revenue was driven by mortgage trading performance, the bank said, and weighed down by a generally weaker trading environment for foreign exchange and interest rate products. Equities, meanwhile, benefited from its performance in both cash and derivates trading.

Those sorts of numbers won't do much to help BofA’s publicly stated aim of being a top three player in European FICC trading – even if they were in the right place. However, they might not be: 63% of global markets revenue was generated in the US and Canada in Q2, the same as last quarter.

What's more impressive is that BofA's market business managed to pull off the decade revenue high with 9% lower value at risk than in the 1st half of 2023. It probably helped that trading assets were up by 2%.

Away from markets, BofA's investment bankers looked less impressive. the bank’s M&A team in particular posting a rather disappointing 3% decrease in revenue at a time when its rivals had managed to grow M&A significantly. Citi and JPMorgan, for example, managed to increase revenues by 72% and 34%, respectively.

