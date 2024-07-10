Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

An AI trading firm paying 5x as much as Jane Street in London has been hiring

by Alex McMurray
7 hours ago
3 minute read
An AI trading firm paying 5x as much as Jane Street in London has been hiring

If you thought Jane Street was the top paying company in electronic trading, prepare to have your mind blown. Quadrature, a London based 'automated trading' firm, pays almost six times as much per head... and is hiring.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Jane Street's most recent companies house accounts show that, in 2022, it paid 483 staff an average of £615.9k ($789k) in 'Salaries and Wages'. Quadrature's show that it paid 98 staff £3.6 million per head that same year. In 2023, Quadrature's headcount rose to 113 and pay fell, but it was still above £3m on average.

Pay at Jane Street is particularly impressive for entry-level talent, but Quadrature seems to be able to compete here too. Levels.fyi data suggests Quadrature's UK interns earn around $20k per month, which we noted makes them the highest paid interns in finance outside the US. 

Higher up the ladder, Quadrature has been making some executive hires. Richard Blastland joined in June as CFO, having previously been an MD and head of non-markets product control at Barclays. 

Quadrature also has an office in Singapore, and is opening an office in New York this autumn. Hires are few in the US as yet, but include some senior names. Simon Thornington was a vice president for five and a half years at quant fund Two Sigma and joined Quadrature as a quant developer this month. William Levine, former New York HFT production engineering lead at Citadel Securities, joined in May as a systems engineer.

But what is it like to work there? Will Wilson, co-founder of tech and quant recruitment firm Stride, said in a Quora post a few years ago that the firm has "made a big point of not hiring those with big egos, no matter how talented." Co-founders Suneil Setiya and Greg Skinner, for example, spent $100m to set up a foundation fighting climate change in 2019 (though the former was also once spied eyeing a $153m London apartment, so they're not necessarily looking for nomads either).

Wilson says that "the bar of technical talent [had] never been lowered" while he was in contact with them. Benefits offered have included yoga classes and ski trips, while the company has also brought in guest lecturers and held robot building competitions. 

Quadrature's staff seem to love working there; it's rated 4.9 stars from 5 on Glassdoor. Recent reviews reinforce the friendly, low-ego environment, however one review states that the firm's rate of expansion has made the onboarding of new staff less seamless than the past.

Quadrature did not respond to a request for comment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Hedge fund Jain Global's secret pay strategy becomes apparent

Hedge fund Jain Global's secret pay strategy becomes apparent

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

Morning Coffee: Graduates joining banks on $120k salaries chased by firms paying $320k before they start. Moelis cancels Jonathan Kaye

Morning Coffee: Graduates joining banks on $120k salaries chased by firms paying $320k before they start. Moelis cancels Jonathan Kaye

Millennium's (alleged) $50m man joined London's top new hedge fund

Millennium's (alleged) $50m man joined London's top new hedge fund

Top Articles
At JPMorgan, Vis Raghavan's people are threatening to go. At Citi, Tyler Dickson's are

At JPMorgan, Vis Raghavan's people are threatening to go. At Citi, Tyler Dickson's are

The French Grandes Écoles graduates at the forefront of finance AI

The French Grandes Écoles graduates at the forefront of finance AI

The C++ techniques you need for $600k hedge fund jobs

The C++ techniques you need for $600k hedge fund jobs

An AI trading firm paying 5x as much as Jane Street in London has been hiring

An AI trading firm paying 5x as much as Jane Street in London has been hiring

Hedge fund Jain Global's secret pay strategy becomes apparent

Hedge fund Jain Global's secret pay strategy becomes apparent

Recommended Jobs
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Strike IT
Tech/Data Business Analyst – London – Asset / Investment Management
Strike IT
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Junior Quant Researcher/Trader
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
Deutsche Bank
Investment Manager, Private Equity
Deutsche Bank
London, United Kingdom
Operations Project Manager
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quant Developer / Research Engineer- Award-Winning Global Market Maker
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

The French Grandes Écoles graduates at the forefront of finance AI
Tech

The French Grandes Écoles graduates at the forefront of finance AI

10 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The C++ techniques you need for $600k hedge fund jobs
Tech

The C++ techniques you need for $600k hedge fund jobs

10 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
3
UBS cloud platforms CTO hired from Microsoft leaves for London Stock Exchange
Tech

UBS cloud platforms CTO hired from Microsoft leaves for London Stock Exchange

10 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan's Applied AI director hired from Meta leaves after eight months
Tech

JPMorgan's Applied AI director hired from Meta leaves after eight months

9 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.