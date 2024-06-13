A Citi engineering head of 11 years left for a remote-working tech exec role

Citi might be frendiler to work-from-home advocates than most banks, but that hasn't stopped one of its senior technologists taking a remote executive role elsewhere. After 11 years at the bank, Citi's head of DevOps automation platforms, George Kichukov, has joined developer platform GitLab as a "field CTO." Kichukov announced this via social media, saying he didn't just join GitLab for its product, but its "amazing culture and people committed to open source and full transparency."

GitLab hired a new chief technology officer, Sabrina Farmer in January from Google and Kichukov isn't replacing her. Field CTO role is an uncommon and unusual role, generally describing a senior individual contributor playing an active role in the business strategy. Filip Verloy, field CTO of cybersecurity firm Rubrik says his purpose in the role is to "provide a different perspective towards customers and partners, and to be more involved with industry knowledge and perspective."

Kichukov isn't the only field CTO to join in 2024, nor is he the only senior figure from financial services to make the switch. Joshua Carroll, CTO of Moody's Corporation and a former MD of RBC Capital Markets, joined last month. Since GitLab is an all-remote company, Carroll noted that last week was the first time he saw a GitLab coworker in person.

GitLab is rated 3.9 stars from five on average on jobs forum Blind, with work-life balance specifically rated at 4.1. Citi ranks 3.3 and 3.7 for those figures, respectively. GitLab reviews also praise its "great pay" and asynchronous working style with "no nonsense meetings."

