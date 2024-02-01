Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Stripe and Jane Street picking up alumni of $40bn fintech making layoffs

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
3 minute read
Stripe and Jane Street picking up alumni of $40bn fintech making layoffs

While PayPal was the biggest fintech making layoffs this week, it wasn't the only one. Jack Dorsey's conglomerate, Block, encompassing the likes of CashApp and Square, is reducing its headcount by 10%, with an estimated 1000 employees affected. For alumni of Square in particular, there may be a bidding war for talent, as departures new and old are picking up jobs at some of the highest paying trading firms and fintechs.

One senior engineer staying in fintech is Rohit Dinakar, joining payments giant Stripe in San Francisco. At Square, he spent four years as a staff engineer then two as an engineering manager, and led the fintech's risk infrastructure platform. 

Perhaps the most senior engineer leaving is David Seniawsky. He worked at Square for over a decade as a director of engineering, joining when it had just 278 employees. He left that division a year and a half ago and has since been "helping get Block’s Bitcoin Mining team off the ground." The division still appears to be intact despite his departure. 

Senior Square alumni are also going to work in AI. Slava Yanson, a principal engineer at CashApp that became part of Square's engineering leadership team, joined generative AI innovation lab MyBrandAI this month as chief technology officer. Staff AI engineer Gabor Angeli, who left Square in September, resurfaced at Google last month as a senior staff engineer working on the firm's ChatGPT competitor, Bard.

Square alumni who left some time ago are also receiving love in the market. Wiktor Macura was "hired as the first engineer in Square's NYC office to recruit and manage a team" and joined electronic trading giant Jane Street as a software engineer this month. Between those two roles, Macura has also been head of engineering at security-tech firm Citizen and social media platform Saturn. 

This isn't Block's first layoff in the past year. Back in October, it reportedly cut around "half the talent team" of Square, while Shopify cut 20% of its staff back in May. Leadership is being reorganized too; Block CEO Alyssa Henry left in September, with Dorsey occupying her role at the moment. Since October, the fintech's stock price has risen more than 65% and it currently has a market cap of $39.92bn

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.).

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Bloomberg
Business Analyst - Workflow Optimization - Workplace Ops & Supply Chain
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Data Scientist - Workplace Operations & Supply Chain
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Security Architect - End User Platforms - CTO Office
Bloomberg
New York, United States
CME Group
Sr Software Engineer/ Java developer
CME Group
Chicago, United States
Treliant
Collateral SME
Treliant
New York, United States
Treliant
KDB+ Developer
Treliant
New York, United States
Top Articles
Some of Deutsche Bank's Numis hires are already leaving for the buy-side

Some of Deutsche Bank's Numis hires are already leaving for the buy-side

Stripe and Jane Street picking up alumni of $40bn fintech making layoffs

Stripe and Jane Street picking up alumni of $40bn fintech making layoffs

Deutsche Bank bonuses: "The mood is sober. People expect it will be very bad"

Deutsche Bank bonuses: "The mood is sober. People expect it will be very bad"

Morning Coffee: Ex-Deutsche Bank & HSBC director on bankers who say they weren't fired. Working at Walmart is better than some banks or hedge funds

Morning Coffee: Ex-Deutsche Bank & HSBC director on bankers who say they weren't fired. Working at Walmart is better than some banks or hedge funds

Deutsche Bank's 300 new Numis bankers, and a loss in the investment bank

Deutsche Bank's 300 new Numis bankers, and a loss in the investment bank

Related articles

PayPal layoffs: "Key talent" dumped without notice
Fintech

PayPal layoffs: "Key talent" dumped without notice

31 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The fintech boss who received 20,000 applications for five jobs: "It's sad"
Fintech

The fintech boss who received 20,000 applications for five jobs: "It's sad"

30 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Stripe's new engineer left hedge fund Balyasny (and London) to join
Fintech

Stripe's new engineer left hedge fund Balyasny (and London) to join

29 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund hires who joined $12bn fintech given one hour to leave
Fintech

Hedge fund hires who joined $12bn fintech given one hour to leave

25 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.