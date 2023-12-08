Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is starting a sock trend

David Solomon may be dialing back on his DJing activities but he's still an individualistic aesthete who's more colorful than many senior bankers.

We don't know this for sure, but this is the message that might be read from Solomon's socks at the recent Goldman Sachs Carbonomics Conference in London.

Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank also attended, but as the photo below, taken from Sewing's LinkedIn account shows, Sewing did not have statement socks.

Should Goldman bankers swap gilets for striped socks? Patrick Kenger, a personal stylist who works with bankers in New York City, says bold and colourful socks are good when you're working in a creative environment and want to make a "bold impression." - "Employees are often encouraged to express their individualism, and socks are a way to do that," Kenger observes.

However, Kenger also says that unless you are the CEO of a major investment bank, such socks should be deployed judiciously. They can be a "distraction to others," and unintentionally become "the focal point of the entire ensemble" and overpower the rest of your outfit.

Being overpowered by socks can presumably be avoided with the addition of another statement item, like a Christmas hat that draws attention away from the socks, but it may still be too early in the year for that.

