Singapore investment banking salaries now

by Zeno Toulon
3 minutes ago
2 minute read
Singapore’s bankers are doing better than they seem.

Well, when it comes to money, at least. A compensation report from recruitment consultancy Morgan McKinley analyzed salaries for investment bankers in M&A, DCM, and ECM (collectively known as the Investment Banking Division, or IBD).

The numbers track well with our salary & bonus report earlier this year, which found that salaries grew in similar increments in the broader region – although, due to the inclusion of other jurisdictions (most notably Hong Kong), the Singaporean numbers were obscured.

Morgan McKinley says salaries for investment bankers in Singapore start at SGD100k ($75k) for an analyst. This is far behind London’s investment banking salaries and banking salaries in New York. A New York banking VP can expect to earn up to $350k in salary, which is nearly twice as much as a Singaporean peer.

Investment banking revenues in Singapore have been comparatively flatter than other regions this year. Figures from market intelligence provider Dealogic suggest that whilst APAC ex-Japan generated around 20% less investment banking revenue in 2023 than in 2022, Singapore and Southeast Asia in general were more resilient, falling just 4% and 6% respectively.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
