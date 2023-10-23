Discover your dream Career
Goldman Partner-turned Credit Suisse CTO joins Deutsche Bank

by Alex McMurray
23 October 2023
Goldman Partner-turned Credit Suisse CTO joins Deutsche Bank

The fate of Credit Suisse's tech staff has been somewhat up in the air, as UBS seems to prefer its own technology and staff in most instances. Damning confirmation of this has just occurred, as Credit Suisse's CTOO Joanne Hannaford, a widely publicized arrival from Goldman Sachs, has left. After just shy of two years at the Swiss bank, she leaves for Deutsche Bank.

Hannaford joins the Deutsche as the chief information officer of its corporate bank, replacing Rafael Otero, who appears to have left the bank. She was at Goldman for 24 years, making MD in 2001 working in compliance technology, and partner 12 years later as she became co head of enterprise platforms. According to head of technology Bernd Leukert, she will be joining early 2024. 

Deutsche Bank lost its own CTO Gordon Mackechnie earlier this month, but has been hiring tech executives too, bringing in Anabel Almagro from ING as its chief data officer, having held the same role at the Dutch bank. It's hiring at entry level too; Leukert says the bank "integrated around 600 graduates in September."

Credit Suisse hired Hannaford as its Chief Technology & Operations Officer in January 2022. In July, UBS said Hannaford was becoming CTO of its US wealth management unit. She has presumably had a change of heart.  

