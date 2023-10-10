Discover your dream Career
Advice

Join our live Session on sales and trading jobs

by eFinancialCareers
10 October 2023
2 minute read
Join our live Session on sales and trading jobs

Are you a student or recent graduate interested in working in sales and trading? Do you want to know what the jobs entail, whether you're right for them, and how to get in? 

On Thursday at 5pm British Summer Time (12pm EDT) we'll be hosting a 45-minute live conversation with Matthias Schwarz, the former head of credit trading at Bank of America.

Matthias, who now runs his family office, spent two decades in trading and nearly 15 years at Bank of America before leaving in 2021. He'll be discussing everything from what makes good traders to the difference between sales and trading jobs, equities and fixed income and how to convert internships into a graduate place. 

This is an opportunity for you to find out the reality of life in sales and trading, away from branded recruitment programs. You will be able to put your own questions to Matthias. 

Numbers may be limited, so sign up soon. Registration takes place here. See you there. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

eFinancialCareers
