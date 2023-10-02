Credit Suisse London bankers told no more retention bonuses

There's some bad news at Credit Suisse, where it was revealed last week that CHF200m ($220m) was spent retaining staff during the emergency UBS acquisition. There will be no more such donations.

Sources at the bank say they were informed of the sorry new state of affairs at a town hall last week. Caroline Waddington, Credit Suisse's EMEA CFO told attendees that retention bonuses are now a thing of the past.

The hard stop comes after Credit Suisse lavished a litany of retention payments on the staff it wanted to keep in the years preceding its downfall. However, many of those bonuses were paid in stock, which fell 60% when Credit Suisse was acquired by UBS.

UBS is in the process of integrating Credit Suisse and expects to close two thirds of Credit Suisse's investment bank and to cut around 40,000 jobs from the two banks' combined workforce of 120,000 people.

Last week's (late) second quarter results from Credit Suisse showed compensation spending at the bank falling only 10% year-on-year in the three months to June. This was despite a pre-tax loss of CHF 8.9bn over the period.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

