JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

The need for cloud infrastructure is more important than ever for banks as they eschew excess legacy tech. JPMorgan has historically had a cloud engineering hub in Seattle due to its close links to FAANG, but it's setting up a new UK team in one of its top operational hubs, Bournemouth.

A number of recent job listings from JPMorgan in the Bournemouth office describe a "newly formed agile team who will be responsible for building a next generation cloud platform." The team has been hiring for levels between associate and director, though the job listing for the latter has since been removed.

The Bournemouth office has a number of cloud professionals working there already. The most senior is executive director Brett Manning, who has been at the bank for 11 and a half years.

Bournemouth based reviews of JPMorgan on Glassdoor are more favorable than the average, giving the bank a score of 4.2 stars. Many reviews in 2023 praise the pay first and foremost, though others praise the location's flexibility and the existence of a hybrid working model. Listings for the new cloud team do not indicate whether it would be part of such a model.

