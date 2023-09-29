The best investment banking CV to get an internship

Resumes and CVs are difficult beasts to tame.

Sometimes you write too much, sometimes you write too little – in the absolute worst cases, you do both. Writing the perfect amount is a Goldilocksian task, and to make the situation worse, there’s a huge variety between what firms are looking for in different geographies.

Luckily, if you’re in London, there’s a well-established template for you to follow, and a long history of students seeking – and finding – help with their CVs on the internet. And even luckier for you, one of the best finance student societies in the world – the LSE’s – has a perfect template for you to follow.

The LSESU Business & Investment Group have produced a “spring week guide” for aspiring bank interns, which we’d really recommend reading (link here). It’s not quite as in-depth as our graduate careers guide, but it’s a great first step in building a career in banking.

There are more tips in the spring week guide, but the gist of it is that your CV should fit on a single A4 page (which means being brief as a priority matter), tailored to the firm you’re applying to (which requires a decent chunk of research), and to be well written (which brevity and good research lend themselves to).

Oh, and one more thing. It's always wise to get a friend to read over your CV before you start applying to banks and funds and firms. If you’re friendless (hey – we don’t judge here), you might want to check out our friends at TopCV, who can give you a free, confidential review from a CV expert.

