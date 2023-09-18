Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

US hedge fund in Singapore hired ex-fintech and private equity guy as a trader

by Alex McMurray
18 September 2023
2 minute read
US hedge fund in Singapore hired ex-fintech and private equity guy as a trader

You don't often see people move from fintech to hedge funds, but D.E. Shaw appears to have hired an exception. Its newest trader, despite being a recent graduate, has experience across banking, fintech and private equity.

Aloïs Savanne joins D.E. Shaw as a macro trader in discretionary currency and emerging markets trading. He was previously a product manager at payments fintech Airwallex in Shanghai, but will be operating between D.E. Shaw's New York and Singapore offices. 

Before Airwallex Savanne's prior experience involved a tour of big name brands, although none of them were in trading. He interned at consultancy BCG and boutique investment bank Evercore, claiming to have received full time offers for both. His first full time role was instead directly in private equity, joining technology fund Hg in London in 2020. 

There are many fintech product people looking for new jobs as the current climate has facilitated mass layoffs industry-wide. This is not the case at Airwallex however, which has instead been looking to ramp up its hiring in 2023.

D.E. Shaw's Singapore arm, ran by senior vice president Siu Taur Pang, is a relatively new business, incorporated in December 2020. While the team is a modestly sized one, it's managed to get a Marina Bay office at 1 Ruffles Quay, the same complex as Deutsche Bank.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. Or, to stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Analyst - Secondary Advisory
London, United Kingdom
Black Swan Group
Operations Analyst – Hedge Fund (12mths Fixed Term Contract)
Black Swan Group
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Private Funds Group- Analyst/ Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
ExodusPoint’s UK people got a £300k pay rise in 2022

ExodusPoint’s UK people got a £300k pay rise in 2022

JPMorgan wants agile VPs on $190k to turn bankers into devs

JPMorgan wants agile VPs on $190k to turn bankers into devs

Morning Coffee: Court confirms hedge fund managers can pay less income tax. UBS makes its bankers wait and see

Morning Coffee: Court confirms hedge fund managers can pay less income tax. UBS makes its bankers wait and see

Citi just cut 30 markets professionals in London

Citi just cut 30 markets professionals in London

Shopify staff resurface at Stripe and Ramp post-layoffs

Shopify staff resurface at Stripe and Ramp post-layoffs

Related articles

Shopify staff resurface at Stripe and Ramp post-layoffs
Fintech

Shopify staff resurface at Stripe and Ramp post-layoffs

19 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Grab engineer that quit for Goldman Sachs joins another fintech
Fintech

Grab engineer that quit for Goldman Sachs joins another fintech

19 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Instacart engineers earning $500k+ in stock may be getting richer
Fintech

Instacart engineers earning $500k+ in stock may be getting richer

18 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Fintech veteran rejoins ex-CEO at JPMorgan-partnered fintech
Fintech

Fintech veteran rejoins ex-CEO at JPMorgan-partnered fintech

18 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.