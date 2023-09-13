Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Bullish's HK expansion includes a Goldman ED & $250k quant

by Alex McMurray
13 September 2023
2 minute read
Bullish's HK expansion includes a Goldman ED & $250k quant

Though it's technically based in Gibraltar, crypto exchange Bullish is by-and-large a Hong Kong fintech, with 110 of its 260 employees working there, including most of its executives. It's applying for one of the country's shiny new crypto exchange licenses to facilitate its plans for 'international' expansion, and is in the process of hiring a few key players. 

The most senior name brought in already by the firm was Sach Varu back in June. He spent 11 and a half years in investment banking across Citi, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, becoming an executive director in London at the latter. He moved to Hong Kong last March to become a business development director for Singapore crypto firm Amber group but left in December, a month before the fintech announced it was halving its Hong Kong office. 

Other Hong Kong hires have mostly been on the junior side, though it's looking to ramp up senior tech hiring soon. This month, it put out job listings for both a lead infrastructure engineer and a lead quantitative researcher. The latter was posted with a salary range of $178k to $250k.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Lake Street Executive Search
Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager
Lake Street Executive Search
Hong Kong
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Senior Portfolio Manager - FX / Credit / Futures / Equities / Fixed Income / RV
S.R Investment Partners
New York, United States
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Data Scientist (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Elysian Executive Solution
PE Investment VP/D (Hong Kong or UK)
Elysian Executive Solution
Hong Kong
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?

As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?

"Why I do not date female bankers"

"Why I do not date female bankers"

The interview questions of Jane Street, Jump and Citadel Securities

The interview questions of Jane Street, Jump and Citadel Securities

The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit

Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit

Related articles

JPMorgan MD saving the trees with Oxford PhD astrophysicists
Fintech

JPMorgan MD saving the trees with Oxford PhD astrophysicists

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The French fintechs offering internships and apprenticeships
Fintech

The French fintechs offering internships and apprenticeships

13 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The highest paid venture capital partners might still be in crypto
Fintech

The highest paid venture capital partners might still be in crypto

13 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Crypto trading firm quietly cut 44% of its New York staff
Fintech

Crypto trading firm quietly cut 44% of its New York staff

12 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.