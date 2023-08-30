Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Bank of America sales head finally resurfaces - at Deutsche Bank

by Zeno Toulon
13 hours ago
2 minute read
Bank of America sales head finally resurfaces - at Deutsche Bank

Leaving one of the best-performing banks this year – Bank of America – might seem like an odd career choice for one of the industry’s top salespeople, but that doesn’t mean that some people aren’t doing it.

Greg Driscoll is one such leaver. He left Bank of America, where he was based in New York as co-head of FIC sales, back in February. At Deutsche, he’ll be co-head of US leverage finance sales alongside long-timer Alex Bici. Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the move.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that a big banker has made the move to Deutsche Bank; it’s been hiring pretty extensively all year. That being said, most of that hiring was from the pretty darn ailing Credit Suisse, rather than the pretty darn successful Bank of America. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
twentyAI
Risk & Controls Business Analyst - Investment Banking - London
twentyAI
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Bank of America sales head finally resurfaces - at Deutsche Bank

Bank of America sales head finally resurfaces - at Deutsche Bank

Ex-Allianz partner joins metaverse gaming fintech

Ex-Allianz partner joins metaverse gaming fintech

SocGen bulks up its sales and trading team in NY and London

SocGen bulks up its sales and trading team in NY and London

How video games saved an electronic trading firm

How video games saved an electronic trading firm

Morning Coffee – The top bankers who get laughed at behind their backs. UBS makes peace with an old enemy

Morning Coffee – The top bankers who get laughed at behind their backs. UBS makes peace with an old enemy

Related articles

SocGen bulks up its sales and trading team in NY and London
Financial

SocGen bulks up its sales and trading team in NY and London

30 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee – The top bankers who get laughed at behind their backs. UBS makes peace with an old enemy
Financial

Morning Coffee – The top bankers who get laughed at behind their backs. UBS makes peace with an old enemy

30 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee – The disgruntled hedge fund employee who’s got their former bosses rattled. Asian bankers have to learn a new game.
Financial

Morning Coffee – The disgruntled hedge fund employee who’s got their former bosses rattled. Asian bankers have to learn a new game.

29 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Boutique bank paying €580k average is trying again in Paris
Financial

Boutique bank paying €580k average is trying again in Paris

25 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.