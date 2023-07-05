Morgan Stanley operations people are popular with hedge funds

Operations people might relish working behind the scenes, but that doesn’t mean that people in the know aren’t aware of their good work.

We’ve spotted three Morgan Stanley operations directors (two MDs and an executive director) leaving the bank – and heading straight into the eager arms of hedge funds.

Ashish Srivastava was with Morgan Stanley for 12 years in New York, its global head of prime brokerage and margin operations. He was made an MD in January of last year, but left the bank the other week to join Millennium, the hedge fund, as an operations manager.

Also in New York, was Brian Dorber, a Morgan Stanley veteran of 15 years. Dorber was an executive director for the bank across Asia, Europe, and the US, but has now joined Citadel to be its head of FICC trading controls.

In London, Millennium picked up Ed Bracken. Bracken was with Morgan Stanley for over 16 years with the business strategy, COO, and risk teams. He was most recently global head of bank resource management and has joined Millennium as a treasury manager.

There’s no indication that any of the three left Morgan Stanley by force. The bank announced its 3,000 strong job cuts program back in May, which was just a month ago – most industry non-compete clauses are at least three months. The bank will probably replace Bracken, Dorber, and Srivastava pretty quickly. Even with its cuts going on, it’s still seems to be hiring extensively – including MDs.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)