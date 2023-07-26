Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Hedge fund Point72 adds portfolio managers in New York, London

by Zeno Toulon
26 July 2023
2 minute read
Hedge fund Point72 adds portfolio managers in New York, London

Hedge funds have been adding people like crazy this year, and funds both big and small have been joining in on the action. Point72 is one of the bigger ones – and we’ve spotted it adding at least two new portfolio managers around the world this month.

Siddharth Mehla joined the fund this month in New York from a 17-year career with Barclays in the city. He was an options trader for the bank, and part of its 2019 class of managing directors. Mehla is a graduate of a highly in-demand Indian Institution of Technology, which other trading firms scope out interns from.

Neil Tanna, meanwhile, joined Point72 earlier this month in London from Balyasny, where he was an associate portfolio manager specializing in global macro. He was with Balyasny for 8 years, having joined from Morgan Stanley’s options trading desk, specializing in foreign exchange.

Hedge funds have always been an attractive place to work, but they seem to have had an exponential increase in popularity lately. One top headhunter called it a “feeding frenzy for talent”, and an extensive list of newly launching funds seems to be hiring exclusively from existing hedge funds, straining the talent supply further.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
DSJ Global
PE Associate 2024
DSJ Global
Chicago, United States
Top Articles
How to get a research job in an investment bank

How to get a research job in an investment bank

The New York fintech hiring analysts for a new investment bank

The New York fintech hiring analysts for a new investment bank

Singapore fintech MD joins Goldman alumni's crypto superteam

Singapore fintech MD joins Goldman alumni's crypto superteam

Not a good time to be switching jobs in finance, report suggests

Not a good time to be switching jobs in finance, report suggests

How NOT to build a software engineering team

How NOT to build a software engineering team

Related articles

Not a good time to be switching jobs in finance, report suggests
Financial

Not a good time to be switching jobs in finance, report suggests

28 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee – Top bankers are allowed to keep some of their pay secrets. Citi is measuring “one swipe per day”.
Financial

Morning Coffee – Top bankers are allowed to keep some of their pay secrets. Citi is measuring “one swipe per day”.

28 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Lazard gets in on the boutique MD hiring craze
Financial

Lazard gets in on the boutique MD hiring craze

27 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
FICC traders are saving the day at European banks
Financial

FICC traders are saving the day at European banks

27 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.