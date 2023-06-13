Discover your dream Career
Fintech

Super hot fintech firm isn't just hiring from Stripe

by Alex McMurray
13 June 2023
2 minute read
Super hot fintech firm isn't just hiring from Stripe

Toast, a US fintech firm that provides services to restaurants, recently acquired a top engineer from the industry leaders, Stripe, Sheng Wang. It's also been hiring engineers from elsewhere, and not exclusively from other fintech firms.

Toast's other most senior hire is staff engineer Rob Kogan, who moved from California to Boston, having previously been a staff engineer at electronic car manufacturer Rivian. Kogan also has a strong FAANG background: he was at Google for four years and Hulu for four and a half. 

Toast has also been hiring tech staff in Canada. Dorian Watzlawick joins as a senior product manager for internalization, having previously been at health-tech infrastructure provider League. Mykhailo Kkon also joins as a senior software engineer from Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions firm Delinia. 

In its Network Operations Center, it has hired Marquis Baston from IT consultancy Presidio. Baston is a US Navy veteran, having served in active duty as a gas turbine systems mechanic.

Toast is a popular place to work. Publicly listed, its stock has bounced back from a sharp  price decline between February and April. Since its 2023 lowest value of $16.11 per share in March, it has risen over 69% in value, achieving a recent market cap of $12.3B.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

Alex McMurray Editor
