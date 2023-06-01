Discover your dream Career
4
Financial

Deutsche Bank’s new Hong Kong credit chief “will not rest”

by Zeno Toulon
1 June 2023
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank's new Hong Kong credit chief "will not rest"

Deutsche Bank has brought in an interesting new senior in Hong Kong – Bryan Tan.

Tan was with BNP Paribas for 13 years before joining Deutsche. His years with the French bank took him from New York to Hong Kong, Singapore, and then back to Hong Kong as he rose through the credit sales hierarchy. He was an MD and head of credit sales for APAC ex-Japan before leaving.

To his private network on social media, Tan said he wanted to “build/structure/train/curate/create the Best Damn Credit Salesforce in Asia,” and that he would “not rest” until that had been achieved. He’ll be Deutsche Bank’s head of public side credit sales for APAC.

Deutchse Bank has picked up a number of credit sales big shots around the world. Vivek Nahar, Credit Suisse’s (former) head of high yield sales joined the bank a few months ago, one of the bigger scalps from Deutsche’s looting of the Credit Suisse talent pool.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
AUTHORZeno Toulon
4 comments
  ch
    charles_R_FFHJK
    2 June 2023

    This guy is the legendary sales manager ever. Pity BNP Paribas, once he left then all sales rushing for the exit door.

  Ba
    Barr0xhima_S&T
    2 June 2023

    DB lucky to have him. very good leader! indeed one of the legendary figures in our industry. need to sort out TRADING.

  bu
    buyside_maven
    2 June 2023

    BTAN!!!!! legend!

  Wa
    WashingtonCat
    2 June 2023

    by far the best credit sales head out there… good hire

