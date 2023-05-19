Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

by Zeno Toulon
19 May 2023
2 minute read
The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

Financers always has a strong showing on the Sunday Times rich list alongside the aristocrats and the oligarchs, but that might not be the case for much longer.

Hedge funds provided the bulk of the financial caucus in 2023’s rich list, as usual, but there’s a striking pattern amongst the titans on the list. They’re all… Well, they’re all quite old. They’re also very male, which isn’t that surprising given the industry.

The two fintechs were a breath of fresh air – Nic Storonsky of Revolut, and Taavet Hinrikus of Wise (formerly TransferWise). They were also the youngest people on the (finance) list, at 38 and 41 years of age respectively. Between them and XTX Markets’ Alex Gerko, no one came particularly close in terms of youthfulness.

That being said, with an average age of 55 and a highest age of 68 (the august William Bollinger), the finance shortlist is younger than the US Senate, which has an average age of 64 and members hitting 90 this year.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Lomig on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Hedge Fund Analyst/Associate
London, United Kingdom
Bruin
Portfolio Manager
Bruin
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Ex-BNP director to lead crypto exchange's Hong Kong arm

Ex-BNP director to lead crypto exchange's Hong Kong arm

Jefferies' new job cuts are just some underperformers

Jefferies' new job cuts are just some underperformers

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?

The public college whose quant grads earn more than Princeton's

The public college whose quant grads earn more than Princeton's

The internship outside of finance that could get you a job at Citadel

The internship outside of finance that could get you a job at Citadel

Related articles

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?
Financial

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
“ESG is fundamentally not understood by the finance industry”
Financial

“ESG is fundamentally not understood by the finance industry”

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan’s most senior asset managers never leave
Financial

JPMorgan’s most senior asset managers never leave

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan is investing $200m in bankers and traders this year
Financial

JPMorgan is investing $200m in bankers and traders this year

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.