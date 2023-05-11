Discover your dream Career
1
Financial

The Goldman Sachs settlement: What the women are doing now

by Zeno Toulon
11 May 2023
2 minute read
The Goldman Sachs settlement: What the women are doing now

Goldman Sachs has settled its $215m lawsuit.

The case, which accuses the bank of discriminating against women both in terms of compensation and promotion opportunities, was first brought forward in 2010 by three women – Cristina Chen-Oster, Shanna Orlich, and Lisa Parisi. But where are they now, after 2,887 plaintiffs joined their suit?

Chen-Oster, who had left the bank five years before the suit started (she was a VP when she left), joined Natixis and, only a year later, left for Deutsche Bank (where she made MD). She founded her own advisory company, M2M Capital, last month in New York.

Shanna Orlich, who left Goldman only a year before the suit was filed, ended up joining Pheonix, Arizona-based law firm Jennings, Strouss & Salmon. She was made a partner in 2018, but left in 2020 – and aside from acting as general counsel for a ranch in Yuma, Arizona, has opened a massage parlor, of all things in the world, in the same city.

The fate of Lisa Parisi is harder to determine. She was an MD with Goldman’s asset management division and left in 2008. It is believed she later joined “Gray & Company”, an “investment solutions firm” based in Atlanta, Georgia that appears to ceased operations in 2017.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Zeno Toulon
  • Xa
    Xander’smum
    13 May 2023

    Well done on continuing the discrimination and micro aggressions Zeno - how dare she own a massage parlour of all things 🤬?!

