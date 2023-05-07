Discover your dream Career
8
Advice

"I work in the Big Four & want to leave for banking or private equity"

by Elliott McLaren
7 May 2023
2 minute read
"I work in the Big Four & want to leave for banking or private equity"

Finance is the place to be.

I work at a big four firm. It’s good, but it’s not great. I’ve been there for a few years. Consulting is just fine, but it doesn’t compare to finance. Not for me, at least.

Private equity and investment banking can offer a fast-paced and dynamic work environment, with a focus on making strategic decisions and driving growth for the businesses in which they invest. They can provide individuals with exposure to a wide range of industries and sectors, as well as the opportunity to work with talented management teams and entrepreneurs.

Consulting might not be where I want to be, but it taught me a lot. The ability to adapt to changing circumstances and environments, and to learn new skills quickly. Strategic thinking. Critical thinking; the ability to analyze information, as well as attention to detail. I am confident that my skills and qualifications would be a good match for the industry.

Can someone give me some advice in the comments below? I want to move from my consulting role into investment banking, private equity, capital markets, or venture capital. How can I make this happen? 

Elliott McLaren is a pseudonym.

AUTHORElliott McLaren Insider Comment
    The Anonymous
    8 May 2023

    Look at a consulting firm like www.accordion.com. They focus solely on the office of the CFO with companies backed by private equity. The PE firms they work with are usually very open to hiring their consultants.

  • RS
    RSMreject
    8 May 2023

    typical move - big4 to IB/PE, nothing to see here

  • Ja
    Janis
    8 May 2023

    Hey! I'm a Chartered accountant and I was also aspiring to step in IB/PE/VC. But I couldn't make it, so I commenced my career in FDD in a big 4.

  • Bi
    BigLawBoi
    8 May 2023

    it will be very difficult for you to go into finance. Maybe first try to change to a tier 1/2 Consulting firm and from there u might have a chance to find connections.

  • Bo
    Bojack
    8 May 2023

    You need to understand differences of ib vs pe vs vc. Second paragraph is too generic and shows that you still don't quite get it. That is okay. Just read more, talk to people, and prepare more specific motivations for everything

