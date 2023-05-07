"I work in the Big Four & want to leave for banking or private equity"

Finance is the place to be.

I work at a big four firm. It’s good, but it’s not great. I’ve been there for a few years. Consulting is just fine, but it doesn’t compare to finance. Not for me, at least.

Private equity and investment banking can offer a fast-paced and dynamic work environment, with a focus on making strategic decisions and driving growth for the businesses in which they invest. They can provide individuals with exposure to a wide range of industries and sectors, as well as the opportunity to work with talented management teams and entrepreneurs.

Consulting might not be where I want to be, but it taught me a lot. The ability to adapt to changing circumstances and environments, and to learn new skills quickly. Strategic thinking. Critical thinking; the ability to analyze information, as well as attention to detail. I am confident that my skills and qualifications would be a good match for the industry.

Can someone give me some advice in the comments below? I want to move from my consulting role into investment banking, private equity, capital markets, or venture capital. How can I make this happen?

Elliott McLaren is a pseudonym.

