Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Credit Suisse MD quits for new job with Singapore exchange platform

by Alex McMurray
2 May 2023
2 minute read
Credit Suisse MD quits for new job with Singapore exchange platform

Ever since Credit Suisse was rescued by UBS, many have had a keen eye on where all the Credit Suisse MDs are going. One that's set to join a new company in July is William Gulya, former head of Asia-Pacific equity distribution in the US.

Gulya has left of his own accord and only just begun his 90-day gardening leave period, announcing in a social media post today that he "resigned from Credit Suisse a couple of weeks ago."

His new destination, Singapore based SGX Group. It describes itself as "Asia's most international, multi-asset exchange." He joins the firm as their head of Americas. Other senior banking alumni working there include executive director Matthew Song, head of Southeast Asia equity capital markets for HSBC.

Gulya appears thankful for his time spent at Credit Suisse, saying his "career is better having worked there." He has also spent time at a number of US banks in senior positions, including roles as an executive director for JPMorgan and a director at Merill Lynch.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
