Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

The Hong Kong prop trading firm that quietly grew last year

by Alex McMurray
20 April 2023
2 minute read
The Hong Kong prop trading firm that quietly grew last year

Proprietary trading firms often operate under the radar compared to better known buy-side firms and market making rivals. In Hong Kong, one such firm spent much of 2022 growing and brought in staff from a number of hedge funds, among others.

XY Capital, founded in 2018, brought in several technologists across its Hong Kong and London offices. In London, its most notable acquisition was Man AHL's co-head of volatility, Drake Siard, who became their head of quantitative research in April last year.

A month later, XY quietly brought in hedge fund Schonfeld's former director of UK operations, Arjola Trumci, who joined as global head of operations. They hired from banks too, bringing in London-based UBS quant Tikshananshu Kumar in the latter half of the year.

XY's hires in Hong Kong have not been as flashy, but include a few notable people. For example, there's Arkady Shagal, a product manager who spent eight years at trading solutions firm Itiviti before joining XY as a solutions architect last October.

Reviews of XY's culture on Glassdoor are mixed overall, but generally positive in 2023. One summer quant analyst calls the office a "meme-friendly environment" while a Hong Kong trader praises the "Flat structure within trading & research team"

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
New York, United States
CICC
Commodity Trader
CICC
Singapore
Fourier Ltd
Graduate Front Office Quant
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: The former Credit Suisse trader who might rescue his ex-colleagues. Michael Klein's quiet comeback

Morning Coffee: The former Credit Suisse trader who might rescue his ex-colleagues. Michael Klein's quiet comeback

How to become a product manager in fintech

How to become a product manager in fintech

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

Related articles

Developer on $90k automates job, complains about lack of work
Technology

Developer on $90k automates job, complains about lack of work

20 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse tech guy from defunct area surfaces at committed bank
Technology

Credit Suisse tech guy from defunct area surfaces at committed bank

20 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel and Millennium chasing the same engineers with $200k salaries
Technology

Citadel and Millennium chasing the same engineers with $200k salaries

18 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The top 10 technologists at Millennium in Miami
Technology

The top 10 technologists at Millennium in Miami

17 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1