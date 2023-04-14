Discover your dream Career
The private equity funds French students really want to work for

by Zeno Toulon
14 April 2023
2 minute read
Private equity is the place to be – everyone knows that. But which place to be is the place to be?

A report from Alumneye, a French careers consultancy, in partnership with Junior ESSEC, an organisation at Essec Business school, has ranked the thirty most prestigious private equity funds French students really want to work for.

Bbpifrance, the Paris-based investment bank, topped the list as a new entry, dethroning Ardian, a longer-established local rival. Rothschild's Five Arrows came third, the same position it took last year, whilst Blackstone came in fourth as the highest-ranking non-French firm.

The report also examined perceptions of private equity in France, where the industry is smaller than in the UK. It found that private euqity is popularity for students, although there is still hesitance from prospective juniors associated with difficult barriers to entry.

That’s not an unfounded conclusion – Blackstone, for instance, had an estimated 150 applicants for each graduate role (an acceptance rate of 0.6%) last year, nearly twice as many as Goldman Sachs (1.27%). That’s very low – you have a better chance of getting into Oxford and Harvard. Ouch.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

