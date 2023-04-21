London bankers’ bonuses: analysts, associates, VPs

2022 wasn’t a great year for bankers. Luckily (for them), they’re still making bank.

Data from recruitment consultant Pearse Partners shows that junior investment bankers in the City of London can still expect to earn between 35% to 100% of their already great salaries again in bonuses, most of which are paid in August (for analysts) and Q1 (for everyone else).

Combining bonus information with Pearse Partners’ salary data also gives us a look at what the total compensation pay-out looks like for bankers in the capital. Total comp is generally below what equivalent bankers earn in the US, although take the comparison with a pinch of salt – exchange rates make many millionaires, but rarely in dollars.

The banks above have declined to comment. It's also worth noting that we can't vouch for the figures - Goldman, for instance, has only been running two analyst years for some time now.

