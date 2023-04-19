Goldman MD in Hong Kong who left finance for tech returns

It's been said that the true value of becoming a Goldman Sachs MD is what it allows you to do when you leave. For James Westwood, a Hong Kong based former Goldman MD in the markets division, he's executed those privileges in the tech space, until now.

His destination isn't a return to banking, however. Westwood joins Jebsen Capital, an equity investment and asset management arm of marketing and distribution firm Jebsen Group. The firm's ethos prioritises investing in 'category defining companies' with the goal of avoiding being 'bound by typical fund lifecycles.'

Westwood joined the bank as an analyst in 2007 in London. He spent a decade in the UK working his way up to executive director but made the move to Hong Kong upon taking the promotion to managing director. He remained there for a further year.

Since leaving, he has taken a particular interest in AI. Upon his departure, he joined Tokyo based AI robotics company Ascent and served as their CIO for over two years. In late 2020, he founded his own firm, Alpha AI, back in Hong Kong, where he acted as CEO.

