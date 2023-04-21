Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

by Zeno Toulon
21 April 2023
2 minute read
BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

It’s not a good year to be a banker – unless you’re at BNP Paribas.

The French bank’s annually released compensation report revealed that it paid 368 staff over a million euros for 2022, more than the blockbuster 2021 by quite some margin. It nearly “done made more millionaire than the lotto did,” to quote Jay-Z (the lotto made 375 millionaires in the UK in 2022).

'Material Risk Takers' is a European designation referring to staff whose activities have a “material risk impact on risk profile of the firm.” The are usually a bank's managing directors, senior dealmakers, shot callers, and highly bankrolled traders.

Not only is BNP paying way more people over €1m than before, it’s doing so across the board – unlike what we’ve seen at, say, HSBC or Deutsche Bank, where there were fewer people earning between €2m and €2.5m in 2022 compared to 2021, BNP paid more people over €1m across the board.

The 17% increase in average compensation for MRTs at BNP's Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB)’s was reasonably balanced between an 14% increase in fixed compensation and an 18% increase in variable compensation.

That’s pretty different to what we’ve seen at other banks – Deutsche Bank’s MRTs saw a slight increase in fixed compensation but a decline in variable compensation, whilst HSBC’s MRTs saw a decline in both. Standard Chartered’s MRTs, however, also grew on both counts.

Like Standard Chartered – and unlike both Deutsche and HSBC – the number of MRTs at BNP also decreased, from 766 to 735. There might be something to “quality over quantity,” after all – and it’s a big milestone for the bank’s open aim to be Europe’s premier finance house.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
Edgworth Partners
Analyst/Associate, Infrastructure M&A and Debt Advisory
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
VP - Structured Finance Solutions
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The top Credit Suisse still guys waiting on UBS

The top Credit Suisse still guys waiting on UBS

How to earn a large salary with a Masters in Financial Engineering

How to earn a large salary with a Masters in Financial Engineering

$240k salaries on offer at the fastest growing NY fintech

$240k salaries on offer at the fastest growing NY fintech

Goldman Sachs ex-ECM bankers are finding bigger jobs elsewhere

Goldman Sachs ex-ECM bankers are finding bigger jobs elsewhere

Top bankers can earn a lot in Madrid - but no one else does

Top bankers can earn a lot in Madrid - but no one else does

Related articles

Top bankers can earn a lot in Madrid - but no one else does
Pay

Top bankers can earn a lot in Madrid - but no one else does

24 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London bankers’ bonuses: analysts, associates, VPs
Pay

London bankers’ bonuses: analysts, associates, VPs

21 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Blackstone's pay suggests the glow has gone
Pay

Blackstone's pay suggests the glow has gone

20 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' pay for 2023 already looks a bit challenged
Pay

Goldman Sachs' pay for 2023 already looks a bit challenged

18 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0