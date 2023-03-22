The ex-Citi EMEA head that's now a director at a London fintech

London based cloud infrastructure fintech Thought Machine has got the cogs turning on its global expansion plan announced at the start of March.

While Singapore is a key focus of its global hiring, it's not neglecting its British base. Its most recent senior acquisition is someone with over a decade of experience across consulting, finance and fintech.

Rostane Benarous is joining Thought Machine as a commercial value director from fellow cloud infrastructure fintech Finastra. In his role as customer value lead there, he "advised banking executives on making value based investments" on the platform."

Prior to entering the fintech space, Benarous worked at both Deutsche Bank and Citi, serving as EMEA strategy head for the latter. He was also a senior consultant for capital markets at big 4 firm Ernst & Young.

At Thought Machine, Benarous says his duties will include "creating a function within the sales organisation to embed value based selling," defining the value selling strategy and managing the creation and deployment of client-focused tools.

