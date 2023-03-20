Discover your dream Career
FinancialFrom Boston to London with funds.

The private equity firm growing in London

by Zeno Toulon
5 hours ago
The private equity firm growing in London

An American private equity fund has opened a new office in London – and it’s already started hiring.

Great Hill Partners, founded and based in Boston, added two juniors to its brand new London office in Fitzrovia, headed up long-time MD (and firm partner) Drew Loucks.

Mats Heimes joined Great Hill as a VP, focusing on software and digital infrastructure. He left Summit Partners, another Boston-based private equity firm, where he was part of the technology team. He was with Goldman’s M&A team before that.

Erik Kreukniet, meanwhile, also joined in January - as an associate from Macquarie Group, where he was also an associate, with the private equity team. He moved to London for Macquarie from the Netherlands.

Great Hill was founded by Stephen Gormley, John Hayes, and Christopher Gaffney, although only Gaffney is still with the fund. He was a partner at Boston-based private equity firm M/C Partners (former known as Media Communications Partners) before leaving to start Great Hill.

Great Hill’s London office is its first footprint outside of the US (and its first office outside of Boston). The firm’s website lists around 90 people on its team – 12 of them MDs.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

