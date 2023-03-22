Morgan Stanley picks off a Goldman Sachs hedge fund sales guy

As headcount is reshuffled post-bonuses, Morgan Stanley is the latest to benefit from defections from Goldman Sachs.

Brett le Roux, a cross asset hedge fund sales VP working at Goldman in London, is joining Morgan Stanley as an executive director after nine years with Goldman.

Le Roux’s exit is the latest in a series of sales departures from Goldman. Yesterday we reported that Christopher Henry, a rates sales ED quit for Deutsche Bank. Earlier this month, two rates sales MDs left for hedge fund Marshall Wace and there was a spate of senior exits from the program trading desk in New York.

Although Goldman tried to soften the blow to bonuses in its markets business, sources inside Goldman say that sales bonuses were down by more than trading bonuses and that people were disappointed that bonuses fell far below the increase in revenues last year.

Aside from the job cuts (3,200 people in total) announced earlier this year, Goldman has already announced that it wouldn’t be rushing to fill in the gaps of those that depart the bank organically.

