The massive fund hunting private equity professionals in Hong Kong

The Canadian Pension Plan seems to be growing in Hong Kong. CPP is advertising for at least 16 roles in the city in a variety of roles and contract lengths, including real estate analysts and associates. The number isn’t particularly massive in itself, but contextually, it’s huge – CPP has only 30 something investment professionals in the city, and another 100 administrative staff.

The Hong Kong office is currently headed up by Frank Su, a former manager at consultancy Bain & Company, as well as a former Principal at Bain Capital, which he joined CPP from. He started his career as a trader with the Chinese agricultural giant COFCO.

Recent hires in Hong Kong suggest the CPP likes to hire from a variety of locations. Last year, for example, it hired associates in the form of Sophie Gao from JPMorgan, Andi Jia from BNP Paribas and Ian So from German chemical giant BASF – although the previous five and a half years So spent working in tax for KPMG probably didn’t hurt.

The world’s seventh largest pension plan by AUM, the CPP is an interesting chimera - utilising private equity-style investment to deliver a strong RoI for the good farmers, truck drivers, and other general populace of Canada.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)