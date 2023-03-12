Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialThe Canadian Pension Plan seems to be growing in Hong Kong.

The massive fund hunting private equity professionals in Hong Kong

by Zeno Toulon
2 minutes ago
2 minute read
The massive fund hunting private equity professionals in Hong Kong

The Canadian Pension Plan seems to be growing in Hong Kong. CPP is advertising for at least 16 roles in the city in a variety of roles and contract lengths, including real estate analysts and associates. The number isn’t particularly massive in itself, but contextually, it’s huge – CPP has only 30 something investment professionals in the city, and another 100 administrative staff.

The Hong Kong office is currently headed up by Frank Su, a former manager at consultancy Bain & Company, as well as a former Principal at Bain Capital, which he joined CPP from. He started his career as a trader with the Chinese agricultural giant COFCO.

Recent hires in Hong Kong suggest the CPP likes to hire from a variety of locations. Last year, for example, it hired associates in the form of Sophie Gao from JPMorgan, Andi Jia from BNP Paribas and Ian So from German chemical giant BASF – although the previous five and a half years So spent working in tax for KPMG probably didn’t hurt.

The world’s seventh largest pension plan by AUM, the CPP is an interesting chimera - utilising private equity-style investment to deliver a strong RoI for the good farmers, truck drivers, and other general populace of Canada.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Western Union
Sourcing and Category Management Manager, Technology
Western Union
Denver, United States
Western Union
Sourcing and Category Management Manager, Technology
Western Union
Austin, United States
Western Union
Senior Software Engineer
Western Union
Denver, United States
Quantitative Trader
Rivertowns Group
New York, United States
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Risk Management Manager
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Minneapolis, United States
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Director - Capital Markets Product Management
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Minneapolis, United States
Top Articles
The massive fund hunting private equity professionals in Hong Kong

The massive fund hunting private equity professionals in Hong Kong

Silicon Valley Bank seems to have been a pretty fine place to work

Silicon Valley Bank seems to have been a pretty fine place to work

Silicon Valley Bank spent the last two years hiring investment bankers. Now what?

Silicon Valley Bank spent the last two years hiring investment bankers. Now what?

"I'm 66-years old and have impeccable credentials. I'm looking for a new job in finance"

"I'm 66-years old and have impeccable credentials. I'm looking for a new job in finance"

US Banks and their spending on perks: revealed

US Banks and their spending on perks: revealed

Related articles

Silicon Valley Bank seems to have been a pretty fine place to work
Financial

Silicon Valley Bank seems to have been a pretty fine place to work

11 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Silicon Valley Bank spent the last two years hiring investment bankers. Now what?
Financial

Silicon Valley Bank spent the last two years hiring investment bankers. Now what?

11 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
A Nomura MD from London resurfaced at a French bank in Paris
Financial

A Nomura MD from London resurfaced at a French bank in Paris

10 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Banking jobs: Signs that fixed income traders are going out of fashion
Financial

Banking jobs: Signs that fixed income traders are going out of fashion

10 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0