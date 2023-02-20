Discover your dream Career
FintechOverperforming in a difficult market.

The Singapore fintech that's doubled in value and is ramping up hiring

by Alex McMurray
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Raising money in early 2023 is a difficult challenge for fintechs. While a few pulled it off in January, the first big money maker in February is Singapore fintech Aspire.

The payments startup just had a series C funding round which saw it pocked $100m, almost double its series B funding in what was a much healthier market (though it did also benefit from a debt financing payment of $100m the next day).

Flush with cash, Aspire is reportedly more than doubling in valuation and its putting its money where its mouth is, by hiring a number of senior roles.

Aspire has 44 roles currently open, of which 10 are in product and engineering. It also wants a head of sales and a head of revenue operations. 

If you want to work there, it will probably help to have prior experience at Grab. Regional talent acquisition manager Mei Yu Lim recently joined from Meta having previously been at Singapore fintech giant Grab, as did Jocelyn Yo who joined as a sales development representative.

Banking experience isn't amiss either. In January, Aspire brought in credit trader Anthony Tan from Standard Chartered to be a strategy and planning analyst, though he also had prior experience at digibank Revolut.

Aspire reviews on Glassdoor average at a respectable 4.1 stars, though reviews in 2023 are mixed. More recent ones call the company "supportive and inclusive" but reviews in late January warn that "the company treat employees very badly" and that a "crisis happens almost every day."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
