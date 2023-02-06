Roast my CV: I've finished my Masters; banks still won't hire me
I've just completed a Masters in Corporate Finance and I am applying for banking jobs But even with extensive experience working in finance teams at non-financial institutions, I still can't seem to get any offers.
Where is my CV going wrong, and where can I plug the gaps? Please let me know in the comments at the bottom of this article.
[Submit your CV to be roasted here].
---
EDUCATION
[REDACTED], France
Masters in Corporate Finance, 2019 – 2020
- Cumulative GPA: 11.8/20
[REDACTED], Ghana
BSc. Finance, 2006 - 2009
- Cumulative GPA: 3.62/4
EXPERIENCE
[REDACTED], Ghana
Finance internship, Jun 2017 – Jul 2017
- Collaborated with a team of 7 to complete financial analysis and expenditure audit which resulted in 1.5% cost reduction over a period of 2 months.
- Analyzed historic sales data to achieve forecasting accuracy of 76% with the help of regression and moving average models.
[REDACTED], Ghana
Credit Officer, Jul 2013 – Aug 2014
- Supervised a loan portfolio of 100k generating an annual interest income of over 35k with less than 10% default rate.
- Streamlined credit approval and collection processes, improving operational efficiency by over 5%.
- Negotiated default loan repayment terms to successfully reduce the overall volume of default loans by over 13%.
- Utilized robust customer relationship management skills to develop a rapport with clients and gain a full understanding of their financial status during the loan application process.
- Conducted loan application evaluations utilizing all available information and complying with application assessment guidelines when generating recommendation reports for approval committee review.
[REDACTED], Ghana
Investment Associate, Oct 2010 – Dec 2011
- Assisted in closing Mergers & Acquisition deals worth $50 million by collaborating with management to produce financial models, reports, and pitchbooks using Excel, Word, and PowerPoint for clients.
- Conducted extensive industry and company specific due diligence in support of business generation.
- Organized and participated in marketing and client meetings.
- Designed and implemented cutting-edge analytical tools including a template that successfully measures investment social impact.
Non-Finance Job
Distribution Assistant at [REDACTED], Nov 2019 – Nov. 2020
Sales Executive at [REDACTED], Jun 2007 – Aug 2010
Store Clerk at [REDACTED] Hospital, Nov 2005 – Aug 2006
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Skills: Financial modeling, Financial analysis, Accounting principles and standards, Budgeting and forecasting, Dashboard and data visualization, Communication skills, Team player.
Certification: Candidate for CFI’s Financial Modeling & Valuation Analyst designation.
Volunteering: Pivotal member of the fundraising team of Leukaemia Project Foundation.
Interest: Strong interest in financial modeling.
Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.
Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)
Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)