Roast my CV: I've finished my Masters; banks still won't hire me

I've just completed a Masters in Corporate Finance and I am applying for banking jobs But even with extensive experience working in finance teams at non-financial institutions, I still can't seem to get any offers.

Where is my CV going wrong, and where can I plug the gaps? Please let me know in the comments at the bottom of this article.

[Submit your CV to be roasted here].

EDUCATION

[REDACTED], France

Masters in Corporate Finance , 2019 – 2020

Cumulative GPA: 11.8/20

[REDACTED], Ghana

BSc. Finance, 2006 - 2009

Cumulative GPA: 3.62/4

EXPERIENCE

[REDACTED], Ghana

Finance internship, Jun 2017 – Jul 2017

Collaborated with a team of 7 to complete financial analysis and expenditure audit which resulted in 1.5% cost reduction over a period of 2 months.

Analyzed historic sales data to achieve forecasting accuracy of 76% with the help of regression and moving average models.

[REDACTED], Ghana

Credit Officer, Jul 2013 – Aug 2014

Supervised a loan portfolio of 100k generating an annual interest income of over 35k with less than 10% default rate.

Streamlined credit approval and collection processes, improving operational efficiency by over 5%.

Negotiated default loan repayment terms to successfully reduce the overall volume of default loans by over 13%.

Utilized robust customer relationship management skills to develop a rapport with clients and gain a full understanding of their financial status during the loan application process.

Conducted loan application evaluations utilizing all available information and complying with application assessment guidelines when generating recommendation reports for approval committee review.

[REDACTED], Ghana

Investment Associate, Oct 2010 – Dec 2011

Assisted in closing Mergers & Acquisition deals worth $50 million by collaborating with management to produce financial models, reports, and pitchbooks using Excel, Word, and PowerPoint for clients.

Conducted extensive industry and company specific due diligence in support of business generation.

Organized and participated in marketing and client meetings.

Designed and implemented cutting-edge analytical tools including a template that successfully measures investment social impact.

Non-Finance Job

Distribution Assistant at [REDACTED], Nov 2019 – Nov. 2020

Sales Executive at [REDACTED], Jun 2007 – Aug 2010

Store Clerk at [REDACTED] Hospital, Nov 2005 – Aug 2006

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Skills: Financial modeling, Financial analysis, Accounting principles and standards, Budgeting and forecasting, Dashboard and data visualization, Communication skills, Team player.

Certification: Candidate for CFI’s Financial Modeling & Valuation Analyst designation.

Volunteering: Pivotal member of the fundraising team of Leukaemia Project Foundation.

Interest: Strong interest in financial modeling.

