Roast my CV: I've finished my Masters; banks still won't hire me

2
AdviceWhat's wrong with this CV? A student is looking for advice.

by eFinancialCareers
7 hours ago
3 minute read
I've just completed a Masters in Corporate Finance and I am applying for banking jobs But even with extensive experience working in finance teams at non-financial institutions, I still can't seem to get any offers. 

Where is my CV going wrong, and where can I plug the gaps? Please let me know in the comments at the bottom of this article.

[Submit your CV to be roasted here].

---

EDUCATION

[REDACTED], France

Masters in Corporate Finance, 2019 – 2020
  • Cumulative GPA: 11.8/20

[REDACTED], Ghana

BSc. Finance, 2006 - 2009

  • Cumulative GPA: 3.62/4

EXPERIENCE

[REDACTED], Ghana

Finance internship, Jun 2017 – Jul 2017
  • Collaborated with a team of 7 to complete financial analysis and expenditure audit which resulted in 1.5% cost reduction over a period of 2 months.
  • Analyzed historic sales data to achieve forecasting accuracy of 76% with the help of regression and moving average models.

[REDACTED], Ghana

Credit Officer, Jul 2013 – Aug 2014
  • Supervised a loan portfolio of 100k generating an annual interest income of over 35k with less than 10% default rate.
  • Streamlined credit approval and collection processes, improving operational efficiency by over 5%.
  • Negotiated default loan repayment terms to successfully reduce the overall volume of default loans by over   13%.
  • Utilized robust customer relationship management skills to develop a rapport with clients and gain a full understanding of their financial status during the loan application process.
  • Conducted loan application evaluations utilizing all available information and complying with application assessment guidelines when generating recommendation reports for approval committee review.

[REDACTED], Ghana

Investment Associate, Oct 2010 – Dec 2011
  • Assisted in closing Mergers & Acquisition deals worth $50 million by collaborating with management to produce financial models, reports, and pitchbooks using Excel, Word, and PowerPoint for clients.
  • Conducted extensive industry and company specific due diligence in support of business generation.
  • Organized and participated in marketing and client meetings.
  • Designed and implemented cutting-edge analytical tools including a template that successfully measures investment social impact.

Non-Finance Job

Distribution Assistant at [REDACTED], Nov 2019 – Nov. 2020

Sales Executive at [REDACTED], Jun 2007 – Aug 2010

Store Clerk at [REDACTED] Hospital, Nov 2005 – Aug 2006

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Skills:                   Financial modeling, Financial analysis, Accounting principles and standards, Budgeting and forecasting, Dashboard and data visualization, Communication skills, Team player.

Certification:       Candidate for CFI’s Financial Modeling & Valuation Analyst designation.

Volunteering:      Pivotal member of the fundraising team of Leukaemia Project Foundation.

Interest:               Strong interest in financial modeling.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

  • je
    jemima
    4 hours ago

    What roles are you applying for? What you need if you have non banking experience is to first get any role that helps you get a "leg" into the industry. Then once in, begin to build your profile . 


    May want to start with operational roles to break into the industry. Once you are in, then work hard and prove yourself then you can make tactical and strategic moves either internally through vacant roles or externally . 


    Apply to all types of banks - 1st, 2nd & 3rd tier banks ( there is no such thing as “tiered” banks- any would do for now). 


    Also apply to roles within Asset Management ( Buy side) as it is easier to make the transition from buy side than to sell side


    Then make sure you keep abreast of developments within the financial sector. Also bear in mind that a lot of functions are being automated within the banking sector so you want to make sure that your IT skills are “smoking” . At the very least, you need to be very proficient in MS Excel up to advance level. Knowing how to code , having VBA skills would help you as well. 


    Hope this helps 

  • Bi
    BigleyWigley
    6 hours ago

    And herein you discover the problem of expensive Masters courses that promise a lot and deliver a little

