The new hot banking MDs work in financial crime

Compliance, risk, and regulation MDs are still moving across banks despite a general market slowdown related to layoffs, hiring freezes, and bonus rounds. A number of banks have joined in the fun started by Citi and Credit Suisse just this year.

Eric Kringel joined Circle, the fintech, as a VP after a year and a half at Deutsche Bank, where he was an MD and head of transaction monitoring in the Americas. He was at Citi before that, but spent the majority of his career for government organisations including the SEC and the ATF. Kringel is based in Washington DC.

Also in DC, Brian Privor joined Blackstone as an MD after leaving a number of concurrent roles including chief compliance officer of Miller Investment Trust, chief regulatory officer of Ultimus Fund Solutions, and president of Northern Lights Compliance Services. He also worked for the SEC, and briefly for US senator Dianne Feinstein.

Anusha Nelson, meanwhile, joined Citi as its head of its anti-money laundering in markets operation. She joins as an MD, and before Citi spent three and a half years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Curiously, she also worked for the government; specifically, for the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in London, where she is still based.

