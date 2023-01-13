Discover your dream Career
FinancialThe big trends that will reshape your hiring in 2023.

Will the candidate-led job market finally fizzle out this year?

by eFinancialCareers
13 January 2023
Will the candidate-led job market finally fizzle out this year?

It’s been a remarkable year in recruitment. For most of 2022, you dealt with rising hiring levels, chronic talent shortages, huge pay demands, and constant pressure to fill jobs quickly.  

The annual edition of our Hiring Trends Report series reveals how this hectic market impacted application rates for the vacancies you’ve been posting. 

We also reveal the key trends for 2023 to help you hire the people you need in the face of growing economic headwinds. 

Read the report for inside knowledge into:  

  • The big changes that reshaped the recruitment landscape in 2022. 
  • The 2023 hiring outlook across key job functions. 
  • Our expert take on the state of the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong, French and German employment markets this year. 

Download our annual Hiring Trends Report today

AUTHOReFinancialCareers Insider Comment
