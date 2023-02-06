Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
PayAssociates might be a bit disappointed with the news.

So, how bad were associate bonuses?

by Zeno Toulon
1 hour ago
2 minute read
So, how bad were associate bonuses?

2022 was a tough year for banking. And when it’s a tough year for banking, it’s a tough year for bonuses.

Posters on finance social media site Wall Street Oasis have been sharing the bonuses they’ve been told they’ll receive this year – and the results are generally underwhelming. In the words of one banker, “These numbers are awful, wow.” Or as another said, “game over this year.”

A wide variety of banks were represented in the posts, although a number chose to post without revealing their affiliation. Citi was the most represented bank on the list, followed by Canadian bank RBC and Wells Fargo.

There were more complaints about bonuses at Morgan Stanley, with one poster suggesting that MS bonuses were lower than Citi's for last year.

Citi was widely held to pay its juniors badly when analyst bonuses were awarded last year, but it seems to have made amends in the recent bonus round. One junior banker said they were “pretty impressed” with the numbers, “all things considered.” Another said Citi was “killing it this year.”

Even at boutique banks we’ve covered such as Lazard and Evercore, it seems that pay has taken some mighty hits – not to mention the once-spotless compensation record of private equity giants such as Blackstone.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Equity Derivatives/Vol Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
Biotech Investments Associate (hedge fund)
New York, United States
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
New York, United States
Quantitative Analyst/Researcher
Palm Beach Gardens, United States
DTG Capital Markets
Cryptocurrency Trader/Portfolio Manager
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Top Articles
So, how bad were associate bonuses?

So, how bad were associate bonuses?

Credit Suisse trader said to quit to avoid bonus clawback

Credit Suisse trader said to quit to avoid bonus clawback

Deutsche Bank starts affair with Queen Mary

Deutsche Bank starts affair with Queen Mary

Another JPMorgan MD defected to hedge fund Millennium

Another JPMorgan MD defected to hedge fund Millennium

Roast my CV: I've finished my Masters; banks still won't hire me

Roast my CV: I've finished my Masters; banks still won't hire me

Related articles

Credit Suisse trader said to quit to avoid bonus clawback
Pay

Credit Suisse trader said to quit to avoid bonus clawback

6 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Traders' post-bonus gripes seem worst at Morgan Stanley
Pay

Traders' post-bonus gripes seem worst at Morgan Stanley

3 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Upset as London bankers face removal of lucrative allowances
Pay

Upset as London bankers face removal of lucrative allowances

3 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Credit Suisse traders at Mizuho said to be all cheerful about pay
Pay

Credit Suisse traders at Mizuho said to be all cheerful about pay

2 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1