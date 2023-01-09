Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialIt's not just Goldman, HSBC and Morgan Stanley.

Nomura is cutting investment banking jobs too

by Sarah Butcher
8 hours ago
2 minute read
Nomura is cutting investment banking jobs too

Investment banking job cuts have arrived at Nomura. In a move first flagged by the Litquidity Instagram account, it seems the Japanese bank is trimming investment banking staff. 

Litquidity reported today Nomura is cutting around 10% of staff in its London investment banking division, with leveraged finance, financial institutions group and technology teams worst affected. 

Nomura declined to comment on the quantity of staff being let go, but a spokesman said: “2022 saw a material deterioration in global investment banking fee pools and, as a result, we have had to reduce headcount in certain areas. These changes are designed to ensure we retain focus in our key areas of competitive advantage, whilst maintaining core capabilities to position the platform for sustainable profitability.”

Cuts at the Japanese bank come as Goldman Sachs is expected to start making 3,200 job cuts on Wednesday this week, and as HSBC is thought to have let go of its London head of leveraged finance. 

The seniority of Nomura's unwanted staff isn't clear. In its Q2 results, released in November 2022, Nomura revealed that its investment bankers had performed comparatively well relative to the rest of the industry: revenues were down a mere 21% year-on-year.

The latest cuts may not be restricted to London: Nomura is understood to be trimming bankers across its international business.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Alex Gruber on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Economist / Macro Strategist - Hedge Fund - London
London, United Kingdom
Mason Blake
Junior Portfolio Manager/Trader
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Junior Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
JK Barnes
Quantitative Researcher
JK Barnes
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Average pay at Jefferies down a mere 25% this year

Average pay at Jefferies down a mere 25% this year

Nomura is cutting investment banking jobs too

Nomura is cutting investment banking jobs too

Who's the mystery Chinese quant making $23m?

Who's the mystery Chinese quant making $23m?

"Used properly, Python is not slower than C++"

"Used properly, Python is not slower than C++"

Deutsche Bank's big Barclays hire a warning to banks cutting bonuses

Deutsche Bank's big Barclays hire a warning to banks cutting bonuses

Related articles

Who's the mystery Chinese quant making $23m?
Financial

Who's the mystery Chinese quant making $23m?

9 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's big Barclays hire a warning to banks cutting bonuses
Financial

Deutsche Bank's big Barclays hire a warning to banks cutting bonuses

9 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Now HSBC cut its London head of leveraged finance
Financial

Now HSBC cut its London head of leveraged finance

9 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC made some harsh cuts to its senior sales team
Financial

HSBC made some harsh cuts to its senior sales team

9 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0