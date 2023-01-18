The full list of Morgan Stanley's 2023 MDs

Following last week's revelation that 40% of Morgan Stanley's 2023 MDs are women and our identification of some of the top names, the firm just released the full list of its 184 new promotions.

We've added them below. 40% are drawn from the institutional clients group (investment bank). Another 30% come from infrastructure roles (eg. technology). 66% are in the Americas, 20% are in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 14% are in Asia.

If you see any names on the list that you think are particularly interesting, let us know by email (below), or by commenting beneath this article.

Jacques C. Adrien, Jr.

Ashish Agarwal

Kelly L. Anderson

Maryam Arakelian

Grant Badura

Jason Barrett

Michael Baruffi

Brian Beck

George Bezerianos

Nishil Bhagani

Douglas Bloom

Megan Brewer

Martin Brodka

Breno Nascimento Brown-Leão

Ed Buecker

Brian Burckhard

Juneisha Burrowes

James Campbell

Michael Carroll

Marilia Carvalho Quinlivan

Charlie Chan

Michael Chao

Melanie Chaplin

Ran Chen

Vineet Chhangani

Judy Choi

Viorica Chokshi

Elena Ciampichetti

Jack Cimarosa

Karen Cohen

Bryan T. Cosgrove

Nicola Courtney

Beata Czinke

Andrew Daly

Derek Davidson

Cezar de Faria

Marco De Santis

Thomas Denizeau

Ashley DeWolfe

Guneet Dhingra

Lynn Dong

Kira Dubas

Sujit Eapen

Jim Egan

Michael F. Esposito

Paul Flanagan

Claire Forster-Lee

Regina Foster

Kara Fricke

Tomohisa Fujita

Matt Gahr

Lance Garrison

Mike Gathy

Alban Gerard

Suzzanna Gill

Anika Goel

Sarah Gore

Sean Gormley

Jared Gray

Martin Grebner

David Gross

Julie Gunawan

Jonas Gustafsson

Thomas Hadley

Shannon Haney

Vikram Hemrajani

Mary Ann Hernon

Alessandro Hillman

Joy Hoffmann

Qin Hong

Barry Hunt

Anna Hynes

Tarek Iliya

Chris Johnston

Rich Jordan

Ian Jordan

Justin Kahn

Ronald Kamdem

Alexei Kaminski

Sudha Sukumaran Kamonjoh

Kaveh Kamyab

Vidya Kanagala

Julie V. Kourie

Jason Kritzer

Murilo Arcaro Kuhl

Joy Kwek

Melissa A. LaChance

Patricia Landry

Romain Laprade

Robert Lariviere

Valerie Lau

Reiss Lea

Kyle Lee

Sabrina Lee

William Leicht

David A. Levinson

Sophie Li

Hilary Liebenstein

Francesco Ligato

Jan Lindenau

Michael Little

Ruben Lusinyants

Michael MacCarthy

Mrinalini MacDonough

Devon R. Maggio

Pawan Maharshi

Ian Mahoney

Adrian Mak

Andrew Malek

Gabriel Manceau

Andrew Mascarenhas

Devin McDermott

Michael McGinnis

Prabhav Mehta

Tarak Mehta

Cecilia Mendez

Sandy Milano

Jeffrey A. Miller

Orit Mizrachi

Brian J. Mulley

Shawn Marie Murphy

Christopher Murray

Natsue Nagato

Jim Napolitano

Motoko Naya

Sarah Newnam

Hoi Ng

Jay Nigro

Bryan O’Riordan

Noritsugu Odaira

Samantha Owades

Alastair Pang

Afshan Patel

Nina Paun

Joyce Pereira

Evelyn Phan

Aga Polcyn

Mahak Puri

Nihal Ragaie

Kerri Reilly

Angela Shen Ross

Ankur Saboo

Patrick St. John

Hichem Ben Salah

Angie Salam

Daria Salnikova

Mark Saunders

Lauren Schenk

Pratik Shah

Shubham Singal

Nishant Singh

Niti Singh

Jaisundar Siva

Amit Srivastav

James Starr

James Stewart

Qiao Sun

Christian Svensson

Paul V. Tagliareni

Clint Talmo

Tipsy Talwar

Jason Terrana

Kumaresh Thiru

Mark J. Thompson

Jeffrey Tiffner

Sebastian Tiger

Attila Tiszai

Rovic Tomás

Rita Touma

Alla Train

Sean Travis

Andrey Tsitsinskiy

Sridhar Vasudevan

Laura Ying Wang

Mark Whatling

Sam Whittle

Thomas Wigg

LaToya Wilson

Melissa K. Wobbe

Terrence Chiu Wong

H. David Wu

Damon Wu

Celia (Yimin) Xu

Julia Yue

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)