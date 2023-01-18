The full list of Morgan Stanley's 2023 MDs
Following last week's revelation that 40% of Morgan Stanley's 2023 MDs are women and our identification of some of the top names, the firm just released the full list of its 184 new promotions.
We've added them below. 40% are drawn from the institutional clients group (investment bank). Another 30% come from infrastructure roles (eg. technology). 66% are in the Americas, 20% are in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 14% are in Asia.
If you see any names on the list that you think are particularly interesting, let us know by email (below), or by commenting beneath this article.
Jacques C. Adrien, Jr.
Ashish Agarwal
Kelly L. Anderson
Maryam Arakelian
Grant Badura
Jason Barrett
Michael Baruffi
Brian Beck
George Bezerianos
Nishil Bhagani
Douglas Bloom
Megan Brewer
Martin Brodka
Breno Nascimento Brown-Leão
Ed Buecker
Brian Burckhard
Juneisha Burrowes
James Campbell
Michael Carroll
Marilia Carvalho Quinlivan
Charlie Chan
Michael Chao
Melanie Chaplin
Ran Chen
Vineet Chhangani
Judy Choi
Viorica Chokshi
Elena Ciampichetti
Jack Cimarosa
Karen Cohen
Bryan T. Cosgrove
Nicola Courtney
Beata Czinke
Andrew Daly
Derek Davidson
Cezar de Faria
Marco De Santis
Thomas Denizeau
Ashley DeWolfe
Guneet Dhingra
Lynn Dong
Kira Dubas
Sujit Eapen
Jim Egan
Michael F. Esposito
Paul Flanagan
Claire Forster-Lee
Regina Foster
Kara Fricke
Tomohisa Fujita
Matt Gahr
Lance Garrison
Mike Gathy
Alban Gerard
Suzzanna Gill
Anika Goel
Sarah Gore
Sean Gormley
Jared Gray
Martin Grebner
David Gross
Julie Gunawan
Jonas Gustafsson
Thomas Hadley
Shannon Haney
Vikram Hemrajani
Mary Ann Hernon
Alessandro Hillman
Joy Hoffmann
Qin Hong
Barry Hunt
Anna Hynes
Tarek Iliya
Chris Johnston
Rich Jordan
Ian Jordan
Justin Kahn
Ronald Kamdem
Alexei Kaminski
Sudha Sukumaran Kamonjoh
Kaveh Kamyab
Vidya Kanagala
Julie V. Kourie
Jason Kritzer
Murilo Arcaro Kuhl
Joy Kwek
Melissa A. LaChance
Patricia Landry
Romain Laprade
Robert Lariviere
Valerie Lau
Reiss Lea
Kyle Lee
Sabrina Lee
William Leicht
David A. Levinson
Sophie Li
Hilary Liebenstein
Francesco Ligato
Jan Lindenau
Michael Little
Ruben Lusinyants
Michael MacCarthy
Mrinalini MacDonough
Devon R. Maggio
Pawan Maharshi
Ian Mahoney
Adrian Mak
Andrew Malek
Gabriel Manceau
Andrew Mascarenhas
Devin McDermott
Michael McGinnis
Prabhav Mehta
Tarak Mehta
Cecilia Mendez
Sandy Milano
Jeffrey A. Miller
Orit Mizrachi
Brian J. Mulley
Shawn Marie Murphy
Christopher Murray
Natsue Nagato
Jim Napolitano
Motoko Naya
Sarah Newnam
Hoi Ng
Jay Nigro
Bryan O’Riordan
Noritsugu Odaira
Samantha Owades
Alastair Pang
Afshan Patel
Nina Paun
Joyce Pereira
Evelyn Phan
Aga Polcyn
Mahak Puri
Nihal Ragaie
Kerri Reilly
Angela Shen Ross
Ankur Saboo
Patrick St. John
Hichem Ben Salah
Angie Salam
Daria Salnikova
Mark Saunders
Lauren Schenk
Pratik Shah
Shubham Singal
Nishant Singh
Niti Singh
Jaisundar Siva
Amit Srivastav
James Starr
James Stewart
Qiao Sun
Christian Svensson
Paul V. Tagliareni
Clint Talmo
Tipsy Talwar
Jason Terrana
Kumaresh Thiru
Mark J. Thompson
Jeffrey Tiffner
Sebastian Tiger
Attila Tiszai
Rovic Tomás
Rita Touma
Alla Train
Sean Travis
Andrey Tsitsinskiy
Sridhar Vasudevan
Laura Ying Wang
Mark Whatling
Sam Whittle
Thomas Wigg
LaToya Wilson
Melissa K. Wobbe
Terrence Chiu Wong
H. David Wu
Damon Wu
Celia (Yimin) Xu
Julia Yue
Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)
Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)