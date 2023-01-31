Senior bankers seek junior to advise the investment of their life's work

Investment bank Jefferies is looking for an associate, but not for your average investment banking role.

Jefferies wants an associate for its in-house family office, which exists “to provide senior employees with services and opportunities to invest, build and preserve wealth.”

The role is relatively straight forwardly finance-y. “Evaluate potential investments through financial due diligence, market research, and competitive analysis,” the application says. “Proficiency with Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and CRM tools,” is also desired.

Working for Jefferies family office suggests managing the finances of some titans of finance/Instagram including CEO Richard Handler and President Brian Friedman. Networking opportunities will be rampant; when mistakes are made (as they are inevitably made) it will only be a single elevator trip to be shouted at – a time efficiency that many young bankers would bleed for.

Salary for the role is in the range of $125k-$175k, which is a bit lighter than a banking associate would make in New York – although not by much. Jeffries, for reference, paid around $480k per head for 2022, which the bank’s leadership called “a more difficult compensation season at Jefferies.”

Interestingly, the job also specifies that the associate in question wouldn’t be employed by Jefferies, but Leucadia, the bank’s holding company. Although Leucadia has since renamed itself “Jefferies Financial Group”, there is still a subsidiary called “Leucadia Asset Management”, which has AUM of $44bn. This, presumably, is the organization the new associate will be toiling within while preserving the fortune of the executive suite.

