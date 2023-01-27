Junior banker pay in Germany

A salary survey by a popular German “finfluencer” on banking salaries has found some interesting scales for European bankers.

The account, run by @ma_associate, a Munich based “womaninfinmemes” (woman in finance memes, for all of you dinosaurs above the age of 30) found that analyst salaries (not including bonus) range between €50k and €100k based on seniority, whilst associates see between €70k and €170k. Most respondents to the survey (70%) were in Germany, and 88% of those in Frankfurt or Munich. The sample size is, admittedly, tiny.

The influencer attested that the German salaries were accurate, based on her experience in the industry. She noted that boutique investment banks are gaining more momentum in salary competitions, and that bulge bracket (BB) banks “are used to offering a discounted pay in exchange for their reputation.”

The disparity fed BB bankers into the arms of high-paying boutiques. “In this current environment, I could see more people moving to boutiques because of better pay for exactly the same job,” she said.

@ma_associate’s findings mirror our own analysis of the banking sector in Germany – although not identically, indicating that Frankfurter bankers are better compensated than some of the others analysed in the Instagram survey from Munich or Hamburg.

