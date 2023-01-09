Life's good at hedge fund Capula

Capula Investment Management, the London-based hedge fund, is a great place to be. Mostly.

In accounts released recently, the fund revealed that in the year to March 2022 it paid out £28m ($34m) to one of its most partners last year – presumably its “ultimate controlling party” and founder, Yan Huo – a former JPMorgan trader.

It’s not quite as generous with the rest of its partners, and the firm split around £71m ($86m) between the remaining 25, an average of £2.8m ($3.4m). Still, they're unlikely to complain.

Capula's partners earned less in 2022 than in 2021. In 2021, the firm paid Huo and the rest a combined £152m. In the year to March 2022, this was down to £99m.

What if you're not a partner? A separate company, Capula Investment Services employed 200 people in the year to March 2022 and paid them an average of £303k ($367k). That was a decline on the £338k ($410k) paid out the year before and is across all members of staff – not just financial professionals.

The fund’s performance also fell proportionally, however. Bottom line profit in 2022 - £98m – was way down on 2021’s £148m, and the £165m the year before that. This is clearly why pay - while still unashamedly generous in the year to last March - wasn't quite as golden as the year before.

