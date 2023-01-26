Meet Bank of America's 93 other global markets MDs
We've already published the full list of managing directors promoted in Bank of America's investment bank (M&A and capital markets) today, but they weren't the only ones on the list.
Bank of America also promoted over 90 new managing directors in its global markets division, working across areas like sales, trading and structuring. We've listed their names exclusively below.
The women on the list include: Angharad Binnington, a relationship manager who joined HSBC in September 2021; Amanda Cifarelli in West Coast institutional rate sales; Anita Panchmatia, head of program management for electronic trading in London, and Laura Wong Hon Chan, a rates trader who made Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2019.
Plenty of the new MDs have been at BofA for a decade or more. But alongside Binnington, several of the names are comparatively new joiners: Saara Hanif came from Goldman in 2021 to head EMEA strategic equity derivative trading; Amol Mandrekar joined from HSBC in August 2021 as head of hedge fund FX sales; Matthew Sisneros, the co-head of integrated quant services, came from JPMorgan in the same year.
Kamaru Alofoje
Doris Ang
Gavin Back
Himanshu Bahuguna
Brian Beideman
Angharad Binnington
Scott Block
Ana Book
Eugenio Branco
Luca Burini
Edward Chaffetz
Shiau-Ling Chong
Mickael Chouraqui
Amanda Cifarelli
Ellen Cohn
Simon Conway
Joseph Constantinou
Liam Cox
Joshua Danziger
Ece Dedeoglu
Ming Ding
Fouzia Elam
Leonard Fienberg
Mehul Gandhi
Matthew Geiger
Alexandre Goldemberg
David Greenwald
Ajit Gupta
Benoit Hamel
Saara Hanif
Faysal Haouas
David Hirst
Paul Hollingsworth
Erin Hopkins
Usha Jagannathan
Sujaan Joshi
Jacob Katsenko
Sunil Khemani
Hyejin Kim
Seta Kiremidjian
Vilas Kuchinad
Stephanie Landsberg
Benjamin Langione
Jeremy Lee
Gabe Lettieri
Alan Levy
Edison Li
Robsom Lima
Jovi Lin
Paul Linnell
Ken Liu
Robert Liu
Jose Liz-Moncion
Pete Malone
Amol Mandrekar
Russell Matthews
James McClurken
Alan McQuade
Josh Miller
James Nicholl
Andreas Noetzel
Anita Panchmatia
Ron Pangilinan
Phillip Pettigrew
Roshan Pujari
Javier Restrepo
Alexander Saffy
Kevin Salmon
Grant Savage
Jessica Saya
Samer Sbeih
Stacey Schwab
Beatrice Serra
Bandish Shah
Kamran Sheikh
Ryan Sinclair
Amanita Singh
Matthew Sisneros
Craig Slater
Ron Toam
Thibaud Tran Ba Huy
Digant Trivedi
Bettina Turck-Avery
Ruke Ufomata
Jay Vara
Bhupen Velani
Bradford Walker
Qilin Wei
Shawn Weston
Peter Williams
Laura Wong Hon Chan
Jennifer Wong
Timothy Wong
Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.
Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)
Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)