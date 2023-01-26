Meet Bank of America's 93 other global markets MDs

We've already published the full list of managing directors promoted in Bank of America's investment bank (M&A and capital markets) today, but they weren't the only ones on the list.

Bank of America also promoted over 90 new managing directors in its global markets division, working across areas like sales, trading and structuring. We've listed their names exclusively below.

The women on the list include: Angharad Binnington, a relationship manager who joined HSBC in September 2021; Amanda Cifarelli in West Coast institutional rate sales; Anita Panchmatia, head of program management for electronic trading in London, and Laura Wong Hon Chan, a rates trader who made Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2019.

Plenty of the new MDs have been at BofA for a decade or more. But alongside Binnington, several of the names are comparatively new joiners: Saara Hanif came from Goldman in 2021 to head EMEA strategic equity derivative trading; Amol Mandrekar joined from HSBC in August 2021 as head of hedge fund FX sales; Matthew Sisneros, the co-head of integrated quant services, came from JPMorgan in the same year.

Kamaru Alofoje

Doris Ang

Gavin Back

Himanshu Bahuguna

Brian Beideman

Angharad Binnington

Scott Block

Ana Book

Eugenio Branco

Luca Burini

Edward Chaffetz

Shiau-Ling Chong

Mickael Chouraqui

Amanda Cifarelli

Ellen Cohn

Simon Conway

Joseph Constantinou

Liam Cox

Joshua Danziger

Ece Dedeoglu

Ming Ding

Fouzia Elam

Leonard Fienberg

Mehul Gandhi

Matthew Geiger

Alexandre Goldemberg

David Greenwald

Ajit Gupta

Benoit Hamel

Saara Hanif

Faysal Haouas

David Hirst

Paul Hollingsworth

Erin Hopkins

Usha Jagannathan

Sujaan Joshi

Jacob Katsenko

Sunil Khemani

Hyejin Kim

Seta Kiremidjian

Vilas Kuchinad

Stephanie Landsberg

Benjamin Langione

Jeremy Lee

Gabe Lettieri

Alan Levy

Edison Li

Robsom Lima

Jovi Lin

Paul Linnell

Ken Liu

Robert Liu

Jose Liz-Moncion

Pete Malone

Amol Mandrekar

Russell Matthews

James McClurken

Alan McQuade

Josh Miller

James Nicholl

Andreas Noetzel

Anita Panchmatia

Ron Pangilinan

Phillip Pettigrew

Roshan Pujari

Javier Restrepo

Alexander Saffy

Kevin Salmon

Grant Savage

Jessica Saya

Samer Sbeih

Stacey Schwab

Beatrice Serra

Bandish Shah

Kamran Sheikh

Ryan Sinclair

Amanita Singh

Matthew Sisneros

Craig Slater

Ron Toam

Thibaud Tran Ba Huy

Digant Trivedi

Bettina Turck-Avery

Ruke Ufomata

Jay Vara

Bhupen Velani

Bradford Walker

Qilin Wei

Shawn Weston

Peter Williams

Laura Wong Hon Chan

Jennifer Wong

Timothy Wong

