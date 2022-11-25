Discover your dream Career
FinancialThe trends that will shape your hiring plans.

What you need to know about the job market in 2023

by eFinancialCareers
25 November 2022
1 minute read
How did the major trends that shaped the job market in 2022 impact employers? And what hiring challenges are on the horizon as financial institutions look ahead to next year? 

Our new webinar helps answer these questions and more, as senior managers from eFinancialCareers provide insights into an eventful 12 months for jobs in our sector globally.

Join eFinancialCareers CEO Pete Healey and leaders from our US, UK and APAC businesses to learn about: 

  • Sought-after jobs in 2022, and candidate expectations for 2023. 
  • Standout regional trends in the UK, US, Hong Kong, and Singapore. 
  • The changing face of fintech recruitment. 
  • How eFinancialCareers evolved in 2022, and what this means for you. 

Register for the webinar now in your time zone:

EMEA (GMT)

U.S. (Eastern)

SG/HK

AUTHOReFinancialCareers Insider Comment
